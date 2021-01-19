900 migrants from Honduras, fleeing poverty, began a march towards the American dream. This was abruptly stopped. In one photograph, migrants, huddled together, face a wall of police. These 900 migrants left on Friday January 15 from Pedro Sula, in Honduras. They intended to cross, on foot, Guatemala, then Mexico, to reach the United States. In total, they should have walked 3,400 kilometers during the four-month trip.

The police were overwhelmed at the first border post between the Honduras and Guatemala. Migrants flee poverty, but also gangs and repeated hurricanes. “They gotta let us go, we got no job, no pay, nothing“, castigates a Honduran. In Guatemala, the trip ended. Armed with tear gas and batons, the police dispersed the migrants.