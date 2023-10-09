This Monday, Guatemala completed a week of road blockades throughout the territory to demand the resignation of the attorney general and head of the Public Ministry (Prosecutor’s Office).Consuelo Porras, accused of trying to reverse the results of the general elections held this year.

According to Guatemalan authorities, 80 roads have been blocked this morning, including 14 major thoroughfares within the nation’s capital.

The majority of blockades are concentrated on the inter-American route in northwest Guatemala and are led by different peasant and indigenous organizations. who called on the population to protest to demand Porras’ resignation.

Protests in San Cristobal Totonicapan, Guatemala.

This unprecedented strike arose after the Porras Prosecutor’s Office decided to seize boxes with the election results, on September 29 and move forward with the judicial process against the Movimiento Semilla partyby the elected president, Bernardo Arévalo de León.

As a pressure measure, a group of 400 protesters spent seven nights spending the night outside the central facilities of the Prosecutor’s Office and this Monday the leaders confirmed to EFE that they are ready to continue with this sit-in as long as necessary.

Due to the paralysis of the country, some of the main markets were closedschools suspended classes and some businesses decided to stop their work.

Porras and the leadership of the Public Ministry were sanctioned in the last two years with the withdrawal of their visa by the United Statesunder accusations of “undermining” Justice in Guatemala.

EFE