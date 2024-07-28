The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) reported that it began interviews with the People who were displaced from Chiapas to Guatemala due to violencewith the aim of providing them with humanitarian and consular assistance so that, should the 300 to 800 displaced people decide to return to their homes, it will be “voluntarily in conditions of dignity and safety.”

Likewise, the Guatemalan Migration Institute is issuing a Certification of humanitarian stay for Mexicanswhich will be valid for 30 days and can be extended.

The SRE reported that it is “providing immediate protection to women, children and the elderly” and that it is “keeping an eye on the situation facing the Mexican community that crossed the border.”

Notably The number of displaced people varies According to reports from the authorities, the Guatemalan Ministry of Defense initially reported 180. Later, the Huehuetenango government said there were 300. Juan Francisco Méndez, a councilor from the town of Cuilco, says that 180 have arrived.or at least 35 families which add up to about 800 people. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he was aware that they are between 300 and 500.

According to the statement issued, the Governments of Mexico and Guatemala are in collaboration to offer care and protection to Mexicans living in the Guatemalan municipalities of Cuilco and Huehuetenango.

The authorities will be coordinated with the offices located in Guatemala of the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) in the execution of actions under its authority.

In border communities, the Guatemalan authorities have reinforced security and have adapted public spaces such as shelters to provide assistance and health services through national institutions brought together by the National Disaster Coordinator (CONRED).

In response to the actions of the Guatemalan government, Mexico expressed its gratitude for the support, assistance and solidarity shown to its fellow citizens.

Have you not stopped by Amazon? Check it out THIS LINK their best products