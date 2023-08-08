A presidential debate, which turned into a presentation of proposals in the absence of one of the two candidates for the Executive of Guatemala, facing the second round of elections on August 20. The candidate Bernardo Arévalo emphasized the fight against corruption and offers in economic matters, while his rival at the polls, Sandra Torres, declined to attend after stating that he would present his government plan at the same time.

“We are at this moment in a historic moment (…) in which we are facing the possibility of turning the page on this period of decades of governments that are characterized by this corrupt cooptation of the State,” Arévalo declared during the presidential debate, turned into a forum, on the night of Monday, August 7.

The candidate for the Presidency of Guatemala submitted to questioning for two hours and also presented his proposals in case he reached the Executive, after his rival at the polls for the second round of elections -on August 20-, Sandra Torres , will decline to attend the face-to-face.

The 64-year-old writer and politician especially emphasized the fight against corruption, one of the main scourges that has hit the country for decades. In this sense, he assured that his nation is in a “historical” moment, because the weariness of the problem has exhausted the patience of citizens who, now more than ever, are asking for change. Something possible only with the help of the Guatemalans, he pointed out.

“This August 20, do not lose that desire and turn it into a vote that can effectively mark the moment in which we as a society (…) begin to get out of the swamp of institutionalized corruption,” said the Social Democratic candidate.

Among the actions, he indicated that his plan would aim to hire people only for their abilities and to make “institutions listen to the needs of the population” and fight organized crime.

“We have a system where drug trafficking appoints mayors, appoints representatives” and “penetrates governments at all levels,” he asserted, although he predicted that if he wins the Presidency he will face difficulties.

On the other hand, Arévalo presented a government project focused on economic and social progress, for which attracting investment would be crucial.

However, he admitted that the country must first center the bases with legal guarantees, for which he insisted on curbing corruption and launching a road infrastructure construction plan.

But some analysts quoted by the local press highlighted that these are difficult offers to reach. “Your government must stay out of schemes such as influence peddling, abuse of power, many things that he said are easy to say, but in practice they are complicated, they must put their feet on the ground,” the Guatemalan press assured. economist Hugo Maúl.

“An empty chair”: Torres is absent from the debate and presents a government plan

The candidate of the National Unity of Hope (UNE) She declined to attend the debate, justifying that it would take place at the same time that she would present her government plan.

However, the organizers of the televised face-to-face stressed that they extended the invitation two months in advance, before the first round on June 25, just like the more than 20 presidential candidates there were at that time.

“Guatemala now has two options, one option is an empty chair,” Arévalo said, alluding to the absence of Torres, 67, also a Social Democrat.

Thus, while Arévalo presented his proposals in the debate, Torres presented his plan called “the awakening of Guatemala”, focused on six axes: a law to declare extortionists terrorists, the militarization of the Penitentiary System and the hiring of community leaders who support the PNC to curb crime.

“I am going to build three maximum security prisons, one for high-risk criminals, one for extortionists and another for the corrupt,” said the political leader.

Likewise, Torres assured that in his eventual Administration the indigenous peoples would occupy a priority place, for which he promised the creation of the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples, to boost their economy.

The reflectors now focus on which of the two government proposals will end up convincing the majority of voters.

A survey by the firm CID Gallup and the Fundación Libertad y Desarrollo, published last Wednesday, August 2, indicated that Arévalo leads with 43% the intention to vote for the run-off against Torres, with 28%.

With AFP and local media