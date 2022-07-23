Luis Grijalva represents Guatemala out of conviction. Since he was two years old he lives in the United States. He speaks little Spanish, but his desire to become the best runner in the country where he was born has led him to overcome immigration barriers. Today he is a world finalist, with the best records of his country in the 5000 meters. Paradoxically, he has never set foot on a track in Central America.

The story of Luis Grijalva can be that of any young Latin American immigrant from the United States. The only difference is that he knows how to run long distances and today he is in the final of the 5,000 meters at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Luis is 22 years old and was born in Guatemala City. However, most of his life has been spent in California and Arizona. His parents brought him to the United States as an infant. Since then he lives and develops in this country, where he managed to enter the University of Northern Arizona. From there he has shown Guatemala and the world that to run through his country he only needs an athletics track.

When Luis’s parents’ work visa expired, they decided to stay in the United States, thus generating an illegal status for the young man, who was always interested in running. Since then, Luis Grijalva has belonged to the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program, a United States government program that provides temporary protection to children who involuntarily entered the country. Today more than 800,000 young people belong to this program. Among them the world finalist of Oregon 2022.

“My parents brought me here when I was very young. My childhood was like that of any child. However, I always liked sports. At school, everywhere I wanted to run. In California there is good weather, so I could run practically all year round outside. That’s why I liked being in this sport so much.”

“Guatemala, I love you” was the message that Luis sent in perfect Spanish, once he crossed the finish line in the classification of the 5000 m event of the World Championships in Athletics. His time was 13:14.04 minutes, and served to get into the grand final, as one of the 15 best runners in the world. The journey has not been easy for him, but this time he is grateful that the world championships are held for the first time in the United States.

Athletics – World Athletics Championships – Men’s 5000 Meters – Heats – Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon, U.S. – July 21, 2022 Kenya’s Jacob Krop wins the heat ahead of second-placed Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway and third-placed Luis Grijalva of Guatemala. © REUTERS – LUCY NICHOLSON

“Fortunately, I didn’t have to leave the country because the World Cup is here, otherwise I probably wouldn’t have been able to go. For me, the most important thing is that Guatemala has one of the 15 best distance runners in the world. Representing my country is a pride, I am here to do the best I can.

One of the conditions of the so-called ‘dreamers’ is that when they leave the territory of the United States they cannot re-enter. DACA does not provide an expedited path to obtaining permanent residence or citizenship. DACA recipients can request a travel authorization through an advance parole, a document that allows ‘dreamers’ to travel abroad for work, educational or humanitarian purposes.

“To request this permit, two or three months of many papers are always needed. I always have to show that I am going to compete and that I do it at the highest level. For the Tokyo Olympics I almost missed my trip, but thanks to my lawyer we were able to leave two days before the start of my competition. I’m always afraid of not being able to attend events, but I don’t lose faith that things will change one day. I just want to run.”

Eugene’s Hayward Field brings back fond memories for Grijalva. It was in the same stadium that on Sunday he will see him world finalist, where he qualified for the Olympic Games. There he posted a time of 13:13.14 minutes on June 11, 2020, during the NCAA Outdoor National Championships. Since then he is one of the best in the world ranking and the most important Guatemalan long-distance runner, without having touched a track in his hometown.