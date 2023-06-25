This Sunday, Guatemala faces crucial elections that will determine its political future amid extremely adverse conditions. The electoral process is overshadowed by intense judicialization, the lack of electoral guarantees, bans on candidacies, multiple complaints and irregularities, and growing citizen discontent.

These problems occur in a political context characterized by an evident democratic deterioration, manipulation of the judicial system and the Public Ministry, increasing harassment of the press, human rights violations and high uncertainty due to a polling war.

The elimination of the candidates Carlos Pineda, a businessman with a populist discourse who was leading the polls; Thelma Cabrera, an indigenous leader from the left of the Peoples’ Liberation Movement, which ranked fourth in the 2019 elections; and Roberto Arzú, an elite dissident, has contaminated the electoral process and generated deep controversy. The three have denounced “electoral fraud” and urged their supporters to cast invalid votes as a form of symbolic protest.

According to a report by El Faro English, these candidates have been excluded, while others, including some under investigation for corruption and drug trafficking, have been authorized to participate in the elections. This double standard has raised concerns about the differentiated and discretionary use of the criteria for registration and blocking of candidates by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal.

The toxic combination of these facts, together with the lack of effective control of political financing and electoral spending, shows a growing contamination of the electoral process and a lack of confidence in the institutions in charge to guarantee its integrity. The main electoral observation missions, both international (OAS and EU) and national (Mirador Electoral and MOE-GT), have been warning about these weaknesses in their reports.

The indigenous leader Thelma Cabrera, excluded from the presidential race.

democratic erosion

The untimely expulsion of the International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala (Cicig) in 2019 marked a turning point in the erosion of democracy. Cicig’s final report, titled “Guatemala: a Captured State,” revealed the alarming levels of corruption and impunity present in the country. From that moment on, a process to recapture the Guatemalan State began with the agenda of guaranteeing impunity for the elites entrenched in power (corrupt pact) and maintaining the status quo. The citizen democratic spring of 8 years ago, that demanded the fight against corruption and impunity and a quality democracy, Today is a blurry memory.

The polls reflect a weak democratic political culture, with high levels of apathy and mistrust towards the main traditional political institutions (political parties, Congress and the judicial system). Support for democracy is only 37%, 12 points below the regional average (Latinobarómetro 2021).

Today only 11% approve of the management of the mediocre and corrupt government of Alejandro Giammattei, and most Guatemalans are pessimistic about the future of the country. The three main problems for the population are insecurity, unemployment and corruption. In addition, an alarming percentage of the population (57%) said they had no problem with a non-democratic government if it solved its problems and 51% would tolerate a military coup in the face of high levels of corruption.

In terms of human rights and guarantees, the situation is equally worrying. Reports from organizations like Wola and HRW They highlight the questionable application of electoral criteria, as well as the dismantling of the rule of law. This has generated a climate of fear and vulnerability among those who dare to challenge the status quo, which it has led many journalists, lawyers, anti-corruption prosecutors and activists to leave the country in recent years.

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal is immersed in a deep credibility crisis: only 17% trust its work. Since the formation of the current judiciary, elected by agreement of the ruling alliance, it has been perceived as inefficient, lacking in independence and autonomy.

Freedom of expression also faces multiple threats. According to the Chapultepec index, The country ranks 19th in terms of guarantees for the exercise of press freedom, only ahead of Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua in the region. The case of journalist José Rubén Zamora stands out, who received an unjust sentence of 6 years in prison for alleged money laundering in a trial riddled with irregularities. This ruling constitutes a serious affront to freedom of expression not only in Guatemala, but throughout the region. The message sent by the government is clear: investigating corruption is a crime that has a high cost.

Leading Candidates and Trends

More than 9 million Guatemalan citizens are authorized to go to the polls to participate in the general elections this Sunday, to elect president, vice president, 160 deputies, 340 municipal corporations and 20 deputies from Parlacen.

This presidential election -similar to other recent ones in Latin America- is characterized by high fragmentation. Voters will have more than 20 options on the ballot for president and vice president, but only three candidates have a real chance of running for the presidency: Sandra Torres (former first lady, founder of the centrist party the National Unity of Hope, UNE), zury rios (Right-wing Valor-Unionista coalition, daughter of former dictator Efraín Ríos Montt) and Edmundo Mulet (former diplomat, founder of the center-right Cabal party).

A survey last Thursday by the company Prodatos published by the newspaper with the largest circulation, Prensa Libre, showed Torres with 21.3%, Mulet with 13.4% and Ríos with 9.1%.

The candidate of the right-wing Valor-Unionista coalition, Zury Ríos Sosa.

The survey also records a high volume of people who say they will vote blank, 14.8%, or that they will annul their vote, 13.5%. These latest data activate the alarm of a possible high volume of blank and invalid votes that could be accompanied by a high electoral abstention, in a country with historically low levels of electoral participation, averaging 51.3% from 1985 to date.

It is also observed, in line with the regional trend of the super electoral cycle 2021-2024, a vote of punishment for the ruling party -the government candidate Manuel Conde has a voting intention of barely 5.8%- and the need to go to a second electoral round, next August 20, to determine the presidency.

If the projections of the most credible polls are confirmed, Sandra Torres and Edmond Mulet would be the ones who would go to the second round. However, for the moment the election is still open and uncertainty still persists about the two candidates that will reach the ballot.

double jeopardy

The absence of electoral guarantees, excessive judicialization and the erosion of the rule of law generate significant concern regarding the legitimacy and integrity of the electoral process and the credibility of the results. The disqualification of various candidates and accusations of electoral fraud have intensified skepticism and uncertainty among citizens. We must not rule out new complaints of irregularities associated with the development of electoral day or with respect to the scrutiny of the results or, even, a high number of null and blank votes accompanied by a high abstention.

In this complex panorama, the risk is double: on the one hand, that the alternation that takes place at the presidential level fail to bring the change that Guatemala desperately needs to overcome serious democratic deterioration and human development that he has suffered for many years. And, on the other, that the new president-elect lacks legitimacy of origin and this aggravates the delicate situation that the country is currently experiencing.

The alternation that is carried out at the presidential level should help to overcome the serious deterioration of democracy and human development in Guatemala.

Faced with it, election observation missions and the international community must remain vigilant and ready to defend electoral integrity and support Guatemalan democracy. But Guatemalan citizens must also play an essential role in this scenario. They have a responsibility to defend their rights, resist those who seek to perpetuate a status quo of corruption and impunity, and demand elections with integrity and credibility.

The legitimacy of the next government will depend on the perception of fairness and transparency in the electoral process. Only with this commitment can Guatemala keep alive the hope of closing this dark chapter in its history and moving towards a more democratic and just future.

DANIEL ZOVATTO

Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean of International IDEA