guatemala – The surprise raid on the Supreme Electoral Tribunal in Guatemala by the Public Ministry (Prosecutor’s Office) this Thursday increased the uncertainty surrounding the second round of the elections in the Central American country. While the Prosecutor’s Office seeks to suspend the Movimiento Semilla, party of the anti-corruption candidate Bernardo Arévalo, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal has validated the participation of both him and Sandra Torres Casanova in the August 20 ballot.

The day before, the Prosecutor’s Office, headed by prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche, sanctioned by the United States for obstruction of justice, previously announced the legal suspension of the Seed Movement, accusing the party of alleged corruption after a citizen denounced in 2022 having been a member to political formation without their consent.

Despite the controversy, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal confirmed the participation of Bernardo Arévalo and Sandra Torres in the second round of elections on August 20, based on the results of the June 25 elections.

In parallel, the raid on the TSE by the Public Ministry generated concern and criticism both nationally and internationally. According to the EFE news agency, experts on the subject consider that this is an unprecedented act that endangers democracy in Guatemala.

Agents from the Police Investigation Division and prosecutors from the Public Ministry, who requested the disqualification of the Seed party of presidential candidate Bernardo Arévalo amid accusations of irregularities, carry out a search at the headquarters of the Citizens Registry of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal in Ciudad of Guatemala on July 13, 2023. Guatemala’s highest electoral court had cleared the way on Wednesday for a second round of next month’s presidential elections, seeking to end a stretch of legal maneuvering after an inconclusive first round. . But the last-minute decision by a criminal court to disqualify Arévalo’s party at the request of the Public Ministry’s anti-corruption prosecutor, Rafael Curruchiche, raises a new uncertainty in Guatemalan politics. This once again casts doubt on the second round between the Social Democrats Sandra Torres and Bernardo Arévalo. AFP – JOHAN ORDONEZ

The current situation has led various sectors to denounce an attempted “electoral coup” by the Public Ministry, with the aim of undermining democracy in the Central American country.

The presence of prosecutors with their faces covered and the alleged failure to comply with the protocols for inventorying the evidence have increased concern and mistrust regarding the actions of the authorities.

Presidential candidates demand transparency

Guatemalan presidential candidate Bernardo Arévalo reaffirmed his commitment to participate in the second round of elections on August 20 and denounced a sabotage attempt against him. Arévalo stressed that according to the Electoral Law, Article 92, and Political Parties, his candidacy cannot be suspended at this time in the electoral process.

“We are in the electoral contest. We are moving forward and we are not going to let ourselves be distracted by these illegal acts, by this corrupt group,” Arévalo de León, 64, said at a press conference in the center of the city. from Guatemala this Thursday.

Guatemalan presidential candidate for the Movimiento Semilla party Bernardo Arévalo speaks during a news conference in Guatemala City July 13, 2023. Guatemala’s highest electoral court had on Wednesday cleared the way for a second round of presidential elections. next month, trying to end a stretch of legal maneuvering after an inconclusive first round. But the last-minute decision by a criminal court to disqualify Arévalo’s party at the request of the Public Ministry’s anti-corruption prosecutor, Rafael Curruchiche, raises a new uncertainty in Guatemalan politics. This once again casts doubt on the second round between the Social Democrats Sandra Torres and Bernardo Arévalo. AFP – JOHAN ORDONEZ

The candidate expressed his concern over the recent acts and urged to preserve democracy and constitutional order in Guatemala. He also mentioned and insisted that they must preserve democracy and constitutional order, and called on the Government to respect the right of citizens to freely choose their representatives.

For her part, presidential candidate Sandra Torres suspended her campaign in solidarity with her opponent in the second round until the situation of the Seed Movement is resolved and fair and equitable electoral competition is ensured.

Torres raised his voice demanding that the current president, Alejandro Giammattei, assume responsibility and spoke about the current situation of the elections in the Central American country.

Together they have called on the international community and human rights organizations to be attentive to the situation in Guatemala and support democracy in the country.

So far, the president has not issued any specific pronouncement on the elections, with the exception of a statement indicating that his term would end on January 14, in accordance with the law.

However, the Government issued a statement indicating that they “will keep their distance” from the judicial process that is taking place in the next elections, adding that the Executive will provide temporary security to the candidates in the second round.

Concern among the international community

The international community expressed its concern about the events in Guatemala in the midst of the electoral dispute and the accusations of corruption.

The Central American country became the subject of discussion around the world. various international actors They have expressed their concern and called for preserving the integrity of the electoral process and respect for democratic rights in Guatemala.

The United States openly criticized attempts by the Public Ministry to revoke the legal status of the Seed Movement and expressed its support for a transparent and fair electoral process. The European Union also expressed its concern about the continuing efforts that threaten the integrity of the elections and emphasized the importance of respecting the popular will.

The United Nations Organization (UN) has ruled on the situation in Guatemala and urged all parties to maintain impartiality and protect the fundamental right to vote to be elected. The UN stressed the importance of respecting democratic principles and the rule of law in the Central American country.

Guatemala is in a situation of unprecedented political tension and crisis due to the electoral dispute and accusations of corruption. Social and local organizations and the business leadership also expressed their rejection of the recent events.

