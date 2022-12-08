After being found guilty of illicit association and customs fraud, a Guatemalan court sentenced former president Otto Pérez and Roxana Baldetti, who served as his vice president, to 16 years in prison. The two were accused of a customs corruption case known as ‘La Línea’, which led to the fall of his government in 2015, months before the end of his administration.

Seven years after the controversial ‘La Línea’ case and after eleven months of trial, Guatemala learned on Wednesday, December 7, the sentence against its former head of state, Otto Pérez, and his vice president, Roxana Baldetti.

A court handed down 16 years in prison for each one, after finding them guilty of the crimes of illicit association and customs fraud.

The Prosecutor’s Office requested 30 years in prison, but the sentence was reduced because they were acquitted of a charge of illicit enrichment.

In addition to the sentence, Pérez received a fine of around 1.10 million dollars and Baldetti was ordered by the authorities to pay 1.06 million dollars.

According to the opinion read by Judge Jeannette Valdés, the investigators concluded that both directed a corruption scheme that defrauded the State of around 3.5 million dollars, by allowing some importing companies to evade taxes, in exchange for large bribes.

Around 30 other people, including customs officials and businessmen, were implicated in the case. Some of the defendants were acquitted.

“The investigation has certain shortcomings and errors that will determine the acquittals of some involved,” warned the magistrate at the beginning of her presentation.

The accusing body exposed more than four thousand means of evidence and 562 customs documents against those indicated.

Pérez – who was president between 2012 and 2015, when his government succumbed to this case a few months before the end of his term – has been in pretrial detention for seven years, awaiting the resolution of his process.

The 72-year-old former president is also accused in another criminal proceeding.

Former Vice President Roxana Baldetti retires from High Risk Court B after she was sentenced to 16 years in prison for illicit association and a special case of customs fraud in the La Línea Case pic.twitter.com/zTE3NHYDOc – Free Press (@prensa_libre) December 8, 2022



Meanwhile, Baldetti was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison in 2018 for another fraud case.

Both resigned from the Executive in the midst of explosive allegations of corruption that led thousands to protest to demand their removal from power.

“All that remains is to appeal”

Pérez Molina, who heard the sentence in a courtroom, insists on his innocence and rejects the charges.

“It’s a lie (…) No one has ever said that I gave an illegal order, and I never gave any. They never said that they gave me money. I feel disappointed and deceived because the conviction was made without a shred of evidence,” said the former head of Condition.

“All that remains is to appeal,” he added during a break in the trial.

This conviction represents a culminating point in one of the most controversial cases at the highest levels of government and amid efforts to combat systemic corruption.

The process began with the investigation of the now-defunct International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG), backed by the United Nations.

However, in 2018 then-President Jimmy Morales expelled the CICIG director, now Colombian Defense Minister Iván Velásquez, after his investigations led to the imprisonment of dozens of politicians and businessmen.

Former Guatemalan President Otto Pérez Molina after being found guilty of a corruption case during his government, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on December 7, 2022. © Reuters/Luis Echevarria

By 2019, Morales allowed the mandate that authorized the operations of that body to expire, which caused its closure.

In 2021, Guatemalan investigators began targeting judges, prosecutors, and journalists for collaborating with CICIG, forcing many into exile.

Since then, several of those implicated in corruption cases that were investigated by the CICIG have been released and the Commission’s conclusions have been annulled.

With Reuters and EFE