This Thursday, January 11, just three days before the inauguration of Bernardo Arévalo as president, Guatemala experienced a new hectic day in the judicial field: the country's highest court granted support to the elected vice president, Karin Herrera, against any possible order of detention. In addition, the former Minister of the Interior (Interior) was arrested for not repressing protests against the Attorney General, Consuelo Porras. And the same Prosecutor's Office ordered the capture of four judges of the Electoral Court, a decision branded as a new maneuver against the results of the elections in which Arévalo won.

While Guatemala continues to cross out the days to receive Bernardo Arévalo de León as its new president, after a turbulent transition, the Public Ministry (Prosecutor's Office), repeatedly accused of wanting to hinder the victory of the progressive politician at the polls, once again made the news .

This time it was for requesting the arrests of Irma Palencia, Ranulfo Rojas, Vladimir Aguilar and Mynor Franco, four titular magistrates of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal. They were accused of alleged anomalies in the purchase of a digital data transmission system used in the elections held in 2023.

According to the Guatemalan Prosecutor's Office, whose leaders were sanctioned by the United States under accusations of corruption, these officials – who are currently outside the country – committed “financial fraud.” Meanwhile, they also lost their immunity on November 30 by decision of Congress, so they can be arrested.

The court authorities assured that this action is part of a persecution against them, which aims to delegitimize the results of the last elections, something that has put the attorney general, Consuelo Porras, at the center of criticism. Even Arévalo has accused her of leading a “coup d’état” against her.

See you on the 14th! ✊🏼🇬🇹 The Constitutional Court granted us provisional protection to confirm the right of pretrial @BArevalodeLeon and myself as the elected presidential duo, ensuring the transmission of command. pic.twitter.com/Q4c2rmuf7Z — Karin Herrera (@KarinHerreraVP) January 11, 2024



Distrust in the Public Ministry, which has been criticized by the international community, led the elected vice president, Karin Herrera, to present an appeal before the Constitutional Court – the highest judicial body in Guatemala – to protect herself from a possible order of capture against him.

Herrera's team of lawyers justified this action by explaining that she now enjoys the figure of pretrial – guarantor of immunity in the event of any judicial accusation -, so an eventual capture against her would be “illegal.”

This is because rumors arose that the Prosecutor's Office could act against Arévalo's vice president before the investiture on Sunday, January 14. In 2023, Herrera was linked to an alleged case of damages against the assets of the University of San Carlos.

In response, the Constitutional Court warned this Thursday that Herrera enjoys immunity and cannot be arrested by any authority.

“All the reported authorities are ordered to refrain from requesting and authorizing any arrest warrant against Karin Larissa Herrera Aguilar,” the Constitutional Court stated.

Former Interior Minister arrested

This Thursday, the former head of the Interior portfolio (the equivalent of the Interior), Napoleón Barrientos Girón, was arrested in a case that involves him for not complying with a ruling from last October that ordered him to repress protesters who expressed themselves against the prosecutor Porras.

The former minister during Alejandro Giammattei's administration was arrested after a raid on his home in Guatemala City.

Barrientos Girón, who resigned when social protests arose against Prosecutor Porras, accused of wanting to interfere in the electoral process, did not obey the order issued by the Constitutional Court, the highest court in the country, in which he was instructed to evict the demonstrations. .

We condemn the latest actions by anti-democratic actors in Guatemala, including today's arrest of former Interior Minister Napoleón Barrientos for defending the right to peaceful protest. President-elect @BArevalodeLeon & VP-elect @KarinHerreraVP will take office January 14. — Brian A. Nichols (@WHAAsstSecty) January 11, 2024



In a brief appearance after being arrested, the former official said he did not know the reasons for his arrest. Subsequently, he was transferred to the Court Tower of the Judicial Branch.

The social demonstrations included a paralysis of the Central American country, with more than 100 roads blocked with the aim of supporting Arévalo's victory.

The United States reacted unfavorably to the arrest of Barrientos Girón. “We condemn the latest actions of antidemocratic actors in Guatemala, including the arrest today of the former Minister of the Interior for defending the right to peaceful demonstrations,” said Brian Nichols, head of the State Department for Latin America.

With EFE