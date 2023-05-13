The well-known Guatemalan newspaper ‘El Periódico’ will close after almost 30 years of activity. The decision came 10 months after the imprisonment of its founder, José Rubén Zamora Marroquín. Its closure occurs in the midst of a context of repression of freedom of expression in the Central American country.

The Guatemalan media outlet ‘El Periódico’ announced that May 15 will be its last edition. After 30 years of activity, he decided to stop broadcasting his numbers. This decision comes 10 months after the imprisonment of its founder and president, José Rubén Zamora Marroquín.

“After 287 days of resistance, it is time to say see you later,” the outlet said in a statement.

Zamora Marroquín is a recognized journalist in his country, he was the winner of dozens of international awards. In 2021, he received from the King of Spain, Felipe VI, the prize for the outstanding medium of Ibero-America.

He was arrested on July 29 on alleged charges of blackmail and money laundering. His arrest took place five days after launching strong accusations of corruption within the circle of President Alejandro Giammattei.

According to the statement, the case against Zamora Marroquín was created “in less than 72 hours.” Investigations are being carried out against six communicators and three columnists of the newspaper. At least four of the seven lawyers who have defended the journalist were also accused by the Justice.

A Guatemalan court began on Tuesday the trial against journalist José Rubén Zamora Marroquín, the main critic of the government of President Alejandro Giammattei, nine months after his arrest. EFE – Esteban Biba

“With deep sadness, we are forced to interrupt the daily edition of ‘El Periódico’,” the directors declared. “The persecution has intensified, as well as the harassment of our advertisers,” they added.

“We will continue to believe in a fair Guatemala and with freedom of expression, a Guatemala where democracy can flourish. Goodbye!”, the newspaper said goodbye.

‘El Periódico’ was born in 1996 and published thousands of cases of government corruption, including the scandals that led to the end of the government of Otto Pérez Molina in 2015.

Attack on freedom of expression

Several international organizations and NGOs denounced the arrest as a political case.

“’El Periódico’ is facing all kinds of economic pressure and malicious persecution after exposing corruption in the government,” denounces Reporters Without Borders.

According to the organization, the persecution and censorship of journalists, through court rulings, has been increasing in recent years. One of the most alarming cases was the murder of the director of the Noticias del Puerto website, Orlando Villanueva, in March 2022.

In addition, they denounce the increasing repression of the regime. According to Reporters Without Borders, “civic space has shrunk as judges and prosecutors, human rights defenders and protesters have been subjected to unfounded criminal charges.”

Violence and impunity have led thousands of people to leave the country in recent years. Between 2018 and 2023, at least 30 Guatemalan justice system officials, prosecutors, activists, and journalists had to flee the country and denounced political persecution against them.

With EFE and Reuters