In Guatemala, Bernardo Arévalo takes over as president of the Central American country after a transition characterized by judicial attacks by the Public Ministry. Since his victory, the Prosecutor's Office insisted on the disqualification of Arévalo and the Semilla Party, warned of arresting the vice president-elect and even raided the Supreme Electoral Tribunal. Despite taking power, analysts anticipate that the legal fight against the president will continue.
#Guatemala #judicial #persecution #Bernardo #Arévalo #assumes #power
