Less than two months ago, before the first round of the presidential elections, many Guatemalans seemed to feel headed for that usual evil in recent decades of voting for the lesser of evils. The polls did not see Bernardo Arévalo, from the Seed Movement, a progressive party and critic of the system, among more than twenty candidates. emerged in the heat of the social protests of 2015, which has managed to capitalize on citizen weariness in a country corroded by corruption. This Sunday, if those polls do not fail again, this 64-year-old progressive sociologist will sweep the former first lady Sandra Torres, who in her third attempt to reach the Presidency has made a 180 degree turn in her positions going from defending the social democracy to much more conservative values, for which it stirs up the ghosts of socialism and warns of the invasion of “foreign values” if its rival wins.

“I would describe this scenario that no one could have anticipated as that ending of a movie where the underdog or the least expected manages to advance to the final contest and there is a high probability that he will win”, says the political scientist Marielos Chang about the advantage of almost 30 points that the polls give Arévalo over Torres. The son of former president Juan José Arévalo (1945-1951) has placed the fight against corruption at the center of his campaign, the basis on which, if he becomes president, he wants to start working to generate well-being in the most populous country in Central America, where 60% of its more than 17 million inhabitants live below the poverty line and with great social deprivations.

More information

If what the polls say is true, “Guatemala would be showing the world that it is possible to stop accelerated democratic setbacks at the polls,” adds Chang. For her, this Sunday, what is at stake in her country is democracy after years of booming authoritarianism in which judges, prosecutors, journalists and other critical voices have been persecuted. The victory of Sandra Torres, linked to traditional clientelist politics, “would finally put that nail in the coffin of our democracy,” explains the political scientist. “With Bernardo Arévalo, it is not that we are saved, and the country will change overnight, but that we are ensuring four more years of democracy and the possibility of more political parties like Semilla that do not need approval of the Guatemalan political elite nor of the traditional media to be able to participate and be victorious in the elections. Basically it is the possibility of parties that have no connection with organized crime, with the political elite, ”she affirms.

The anti-corruption message and the different way of campaigning in Arévalo, with fewer resources than the traditional parties and promoted by a very young team with no connections to traditional politics, has managed to instill hope in a large part of the population: almost 65% of Guatemalans support him compared to 35% of Torres, according to the latest poll published this week by Free Press. For Justo Pérez, Semilla’s campaign manager, being in the second round was the “pass to the big leagues” of a party that on June 25 also won 23 seats in Congress. These elected deputies have been fundamental in spreading the message of Semilla throughout the country, which has its main supporters in urban centers.

“The story of corruption is transversal in all sectors. Of course, there are more impoverished sectors where there is a more immediate political need, which is food, food, etc., but I think we have managed to reach those sectors by saying that it is corruption that prevents an efficient service and that it affects the lack of work and development in these localities”, Pérez pointed out this week in an interview at the headquarters of his campaign in Guatemala City.

Sandra Torres and Bernardo Arévalo, in Guatemala. Moises Castillo (AP)

The candidate of the National Unity of Hope (UNE), for her part, has as her main campaign offer to resume the social aid programs for the most disadvantaged that she managed when she was first lady. And, as her two previous attempts to reach the presidency have shown, she has greater support in rural areas, places forgotten by the State that still remember those subsidies. Despite her electoral defeats, Marielos Chang describes the former first lady as a highly relevant figure in the country’s politics thanks to the mobilization of mayors and deputies from her party.

“Many of the negotiations of [los expresidentes] Alejandro Giammattei or Jimmy Morales or even from the Patriot Party had to go through it to be able to mobilize their deputies to vote in favor of the General Budget of the Nation or other laws that they made”, explains Chang. In this campaign, Torres has evangelical pastor Román Guerra as his running mate, which may partly explain the turn toward deeply conservative values ​​in his campaign. “No to abortion”; “Yes to the family of father and mother”; “No to the legalization of drugs”, he reads on the posters that he has deployed throughout the capital to ask for the vote, slogans that he repeats whenever he has the opportunity. The Arévalo campaign, which does not have any specific proposal to make changes regarding these three aspects, accuses him of promoting disinformation.

The fear of traditional political elites

In recent days, as Semilla’s progress in the polls became known, the Sandra Torres campaign has stirred up the specters of fraud without offering proof and has questioned the system and even the work of the citizens who voluntarily oversee the process in the vote reception boards or those who transmit the data digitally. In most of these complaints, the UNE candidate has echoed investigations by a questioned Public Ministry that, among other things, has unsuccessfully tried to cancel the legal status of the Arévalo party.

These attempts reveal that the unexpected emergence of Semilla is not being welcomed by the traditional political elites, who fearfully see the end of the privileges they have enjoyed for years thanks to a system by which they protect each other. Since the Arévalo party’s pass to the second round was known, these groups have tried to stop their progress through judicial persecution that, in a rebound effect, has activated citizens to demand that their vote be respected.

According to the records of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, around 125,000 volunteers are ready to guarantee the transparency of the elections this Sunday. The enthusiasm and spirit of civic service is breathed among the members of the electoral boards and boards receiving votes, despite the investigations initiated by the Public Ministry, which could ultimately point them out.

Supporters of Sandra Torres attend her closing rally, in Guatemala. CRISTINA CHIQUIN (REUTERS)

At the beginning of August, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal delivered the lists of the members of the boards to the Electoral Crimes Prosecutor’s Office, after a complaint by the Valor party, of the former presidential candidate Zury Ríos, which pointed out alleged irregularities in the electoral records. The boards receive the electoral materials, coordinate the polling stations and polling stations, and take charge of counting until the certification of the results records.

Oscar Jiménez, the coordinator of the Rafael Landívar University voting center, the largest in Guatemala City, which expects 15,500 people this Sunday, assures that some members of the boards resigned “for personal reasons”, but that new volunteers emerged They are ready for the vote. “We are with all our energy for Guatemala,” he said.

The prosecution’s inquiry into the volunteers caused such public outrage that it served as the final impetus for the formation of the Democratic Pact, an initiative for the defense of democracy and absolute respect for the electoral process. “We saw bad faith” to try to “undermine and undermine electoral credibility,” lawyer Gregorio Saavedra explained to EL PAÍS. The group is of wide convocation, it brings together businessmen, academics, citizens, artists and all those who assume the defense of the vote, he adds.

The questions that have arisen in recent days around the process means that, although Arévalo reaches the second round with a great advantage in the polls, a scrutiny is expected as if it were a closed election. In recent weeks, public complaints have emerged about alleged instructions from the UNE leadership to challenge the results at all tables. The party has denied such a directive which, according to social media posts, occurred during a meeting in Melchor de Mencos, the town where Sandra Torres was born.

The surveillance of the ballots is the responsibility of the prosecutors of the parties in contention. Being a party with a track record of more than 20 years associated with patronage dynamics, possible thanks to the support of the party in government, the UNE has fiscal guarantees in the 24,585 tables that will be deployed in Guatemala. the digital medium Quorum accessed the recordings of a meeting between Torres, leaders of his group and members of the pro-government party Vamos, in which it was agreed to put prosecutors from the president’s party at the service of Torres for a payment of 300 quetzales (38 dollars).

A young woman attends the closing campaign of the political party Movimiento Semilla, in Guatemala. SANDRA SEBASTIAN

For its part, Semilla began recruiting volunteer prosecutors on social media. “Our goal is to have prosecutors in all voting centers. Having them at all the tables is still a challenge, ”Justo Pérez told EL PAÍS three days before the election. Until then, they had coverage in 80% of the centers. The importance of the prosecutors becomes relevant given the questions about the results of the first round, which had to undergo a second scrutiny and the efforts to discredit the transparency of the voting.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS America and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region