The Supreme Court of Justice of Guatemala rejected this Wednesday an appeal presented by the president-elect, Bernardo Arevaloto stop the actions of the Prosecutor’s Office that it considers to be part of an “ongoing coup d’état” to prevent him from assuming power in January.

The decision was almost simultaneous with the election in Congress, dominated by the ruling party, of the new judges of the Supreme Court, a process pending since 2019 and after a condemnation by the OAS of Guatemala for the judicial siege of the electoral process and Arévalo.

“The protection” requested by Arévalo is definitively denied, reported Supreme Court advisor Leonel Marroquín.in a video delivered to journalists.

The opposition Arévalo, 65, had asked the high court on September 18 to annul all the actions of the Public Ministry against the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) and his Semilla party, and instead prosecute the questioned attorney general, Consuelo Porras.

The petition also covered prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche, who has conducted raids on TSE offices, and judge Fredy Orellana, who ordered the suspension of Semilla for alleged irregularities in its formation in 2017.

The three officials are considered by the United States as “corrupt” and “undemocratic” characters and since 2021 they have been prohibited from entering its territory.

Protests in San Cristobal Totonicapan, Guatemala.

‘Part of the coup’

The social democrat Arévalo maintains that the actions against his party are due to a “coup d’état in progress” due to the elites’ fear of his promise to combat corruption.

“It is understood that they are actions that are somehow linked to the coup,” the elected representative of Semilla, Andrea Reyes, told AFP, referring to the rejection of the protection.

Reyes added that Other actions against judicial officials are still pending, including requests for their privileges to be lifted..

This Wednesday, the Organization of American States (OAS) denounced attempts to “prevent a peaceful transition of power” on January 14 to the president-elect and called to stop any “act of intimidation” in Guatemala.

In a resolution, the OAS criticized “the attempts by the Public Ministry to discredit and prevent a peaceful transition of power” and expressed “its serious concern” about “the continued post-electoral actions, partisan disputes, and the excessive judicialization of the electoral process.”

The resolution was approved with 20 votes in favor, Guatemala voting against, and eight abstentions, including those of Panama, Honduras and El Salvador. Jamaica, Guyana and Barbados were absent.

“The United States condemns the attempts to prevent the president-elect (…) from taking office. The results made official by the electoral court are unalterable,” said the head of US diplomacy for Latin America, Brian Nichols. on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

“Other destabilizing actions are a threat not only to the Guatemalan people, but also to regional peace and security”he added.

Nichols reacted after it emerged in the local press that the Prosecutor’s Office continues with the investigation against Semilla and requested information about Arévalo from the electoral court.

New magistrates

After complying with an order issued last week by the country’s highest judicial body, Congress elected the new judges of the Supreme Court this Wednesday, a process that was to be completed in 2019.

With a large majority, the deputies of the official Vamos party and its allies chose the 13 judges who will have to conclude the 2019-2024 period in October. The robes were sworn in hours later.

The only re-elected magistrate was Manuel Duarte, sanctioned in 2022 by Washington, which also considers him “corrupt.”

We would have to wait and see what the first decisions will be, because there are some people who have been elected to the new Court who are part of that corrupt pact.

At the end of the session, Several demonstrators who were protesting outside Parliament in rejection of the election insulted and threw objects at some deputies who left the premises guarded by dozens of police officers.according to images on social networks.

“We would have to wait what the first decisions will be, because there are some people who have been elected to the new Court who are part of that corrupt pact,” activist Edie Cux, director of Citizen Action, the local chapter of Transparency, told AFP. International.

Cux considered that the actions taken by the new Court in the midst of the political crisis will be “decisive in the coming weeks.”

Opponents call an alliance between politicians, deputies and businessmen accused of promoting impunity, among them the attorney general, the “Corrupt Pact.”

