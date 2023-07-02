This Saturday, July 1, a week after the general elections in Guatemala, the Constitutional Court, the highest instance of the national Justice, requested a review of the results “in order to guarantee the purity of the electoral process “, according to a statement issued by the Court.

The names of those who go to the second round of the presidential elections in the country could change.

With more than 90% of the votes counted, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal of Guatemala had reported on Monday, June 26, a “definitive” trend in the electoral results of the day before. Thus, the winners of the first round were the former first lady and center-right candidate Sandra Torres Casanova, with 15.32% of the vote, and the leftist Bernardo Arévalo de León, with 12.07% of the vote. He programmed the country for a ballot between the two on August 20.

But after the decision of the Constitutional Court on July 1, things could change, after the court published a statement on Saturday indicating that the electoral boards must call “a new hearing to review the scrutiny.”

The Court assured that the decision was taken in order to guarantee “the purity of the electoral process and that the republican, democratic and representative system does not suffer damage.”

The ruling comes after nine political parties challenged the results before the High Court. Among them, those of two electoral candidates whom the polls placed as possible contenders in the second round.

One of them is the right-wing party Cabal, led by candidate Edmon Mulet, Guatemala’s former representative at the United Nations, and who gathered around 17% of the vote hopes before the elections, and Valor, led by candidate Zury Ríos Sosa, another of the contenders who, according to the polls, also had opportunities to enter the ballot.

News in development…