The Guatemalan Congress decided not to recognize the bench of the Movimiento Semilla of the president-elect, Bernardo Arévalo. With this decision, the party’s deputies will not be able to preside over commissions, participate in the preparation of the legislative agenda or have advisors. According to the judge, the decision will remain until the legislators “are notified of a change in the legal situation.”

The party’s five deputies, including the president-elect, were left without parliamentary powers until further notice. This Wednesday, August 30, the Guatemalan Congress decided to declare the members of the Seed Movement as independent, which immediately canceled the legal personality of the party.

The decision of Congress, controlled mostly by the ruling party, obeys a criminal order processed on July 12, by criminal judge Fredy Orellana, who has been designated by the United States Department of State for “undermining Justice ”.

The disqualification was requested in turn by prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche, who launched a crusade against Arévalo’s party after the results of the presidential first round elections.

Prosecutors in the process have accused the Seed Movement of irregularities in the collection of signatures for the party’s registration years before. However, Orellana and Curruchiche are included by the United States in a list of “corrupt” people.

According to Guatemalan authorities, Semilla allegedly falsified the handwriting and signature of 5,000 citizens, as well as the signature and fingerprint of a person who appeared as “his own” to different voters.

According to the Special Prosecutor’s Office against Impunity (FECI), the Seed Movement would have paid a total of USD 22,000 in exchange for signatures, with the aim of “reaching the minimum necessary to become a political party and participate in elections,” accusations that the political party has repeatedly denied.

The announcement surprised the deputies in full session of Congress, which was resuming its meetings after a two-month recess. A restart of the work that occurs after the overwhelming victory of Arévalo in the general elections.

The current president, Alejandro Giammattei, promised that the transition of power would be “orderly” and “transparent,” but party members believe that Arévalo’s victory “threatens the entrenched powers” in Guatemala.

The congressional move was arbitrary, as it was done orally in Congress without party members being notified in writing. With this, legislators from the Seed Movement cannot occupy leadership positions in Congress. We also lose the presidency of the only congressional committee we had, said Movimiento Semilla legislator Román Castellanos.

This same week, the Registry of Citizens, a dependency of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, resolved to abide by Orellana’s order, and after the decision was made known, Andrea Reyes, a representative elected by Semilla, assured that the legislative procedure used by Congress “was anomalous, they did not enter to vote, because it was the Board of Directors who decided”.

“You have to know how to win, but you also have to know how to lose, and this Congress is not knowing how to lose,” independent deputy Mario Taracen said in plenary session.

A protester holds a sign calling for a replay during a protest alleging electoral fraud in the second round of the presidential elections, in front of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal building, in Guatemala City, Wednesday, August 30, 2023. © AP Photo/Moises Castillo

In addition to the reactions of the deputies behind bars, political experts from the Central American country believe that the party should not have been suspended by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, since the law of the country prohibits this measure as long as the electoral process is in force, and in this case It officially ends on October 31.

Allegations of attempts to “undermine democracy”

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Bernardo Arévalo on his election as the next president of Guatemala, but added that the United States remained “concerned about the continuation of the measures adopted by those who seek to undermine the Guatemalan democracy.

For his part, the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, published on his ‘X’ account, formerly Twitter, that he expressed his concern to Arévalo about “attempts to undermine the results.”

On June 25, the Semilla party had prevailed in Congress with 23 deputies, which accredited it as the third parliamentary force for the next legislature. Some results that are in line with the change that Guatemala demanded when choosing the progressive proposal of Arévalo who will assume the Presidency of the country on January 14 for the period 2024-2028.

