The new president of Guatemala, Bernardo Arevalo, has officially been sworn in. He will remain in office until 2028 together with Vice President Karin Herrera. Hundreds of citizens in Constitution Square celebrated his taking office by waving Guatemalan flags.

His swearing-in had been delayed for nine hours by Congress. Leader of the Semilla movement, 65 years old, Arevalo won the elections in June with 61 percent of the votes in favour.