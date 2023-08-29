Guatemala’s president-elect, Social Democrat Bernardo Arévalo, announced legal action to reverse the temporary suspension of his Seed Movement, which he described as “illegal.” His statements came after Monday, August 28, the Registry of Citizens of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal complied with the controversial ruling of a judge at the request of the Prosecutor’s Office for alleged irregularities in the collection of signatures for the formation of the political bench. Since his unexpected move to the second round of the presidential elections, Arévalo has faced the attempt by the Prosecutor’s Office to disqualify his political party.

After one of the most tumultuous electoral contests in Guatemalan history, democracy in the country continues to be tested.

The questions grow after the Supreme Electoral Tribunal ratified, on Monday, August 28, the victory of the center-left leader Bernardo Arévalo, but on the other hand, the Citizens’ Registry of the same body announced the temporary suspension of the Seed Movement, the bench with which that Arévalo won the presidential elections.

At a press conference, The president-elect, together with his vice president, Karin Herrera, announced that they will file an appeal for annulment against the measure. “This is an illegal resolution due to the judicial persecution headed by the Public Ministry (Prosecutor’s Office) and the seventh criminal judge Fredy Orellana,” Arévalo declared on Monday night.

For its part, Semilla reported that it filed an amparo before the Second Chamber “to put an end to the political persecution led by Judge Fredy Orellana, together with prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche, In this context, the seventh court has carried out illegal actions that violate the guarantees of due process, violating the right to a hearing and effective judicial protection.

The provisional suspension was announced after Judge Orellana requested it on July 12. The official, sanctioned by the US Department of State, like other members of the current government, for acts of corruption, alleges that there were alleged irregularities in the collection of citizen signatures to register Semilla as a party in 2017 and 2018.

However, Arévalo and his caucus refute the accusations and promise that they will defend themselves legally.

After the second ballot on August 20, Bernardo Arévalo will assume the Presidency on January 14, but it is now uncertain whether legislators from his political party will be able to occupy their seats in Congress.

“As of this moment, nothing can legally prevent us from taking office on January 14, 2024 (…) This is a historic moment for a people who turned to the polls and then turned to the streets and squares of the entire country to celebrate the beginning of a new democratic spring”, remarked Arévalo about his victory.

Irregularities or political persecution?

Since Arévalo unexpectedly went to the second round of elections on June 25 – together with former first lady Sandra Torres, considered a candidate for the country’s traditional politics – the Prosecutor’s Office has launched a crusade to disable his party.

Then, the head of the Special Prosecutor’s Office against Impunity (Feci), of the Public Ministry of Guatemala, Rafael Curruchiche – also sanctioned by Washington since last February for “obstructing investigations into acts of corruption” – called for the suspension of the Seed Movement.

The prosecutor indicated that among the thousands of signatures of party affiliates there are allegedly 18 deceased and 319 people whose identification document does not correspond. An alleged fraud to reach the number of affiliates necessary to register the party.

In addition, he pointed out that another 613 names are “non-existent, invented” and 184 identities would have been duplicates, for which he indicated that he found a total of 1,224 irregularities.

File-Workers of the Guatemalan Prosecutor’s Office raid the headquarters of the Movimiento Semilla party, in Guatemala City, Guatemala. On July 21, 2023. © EFE/Esteban Biba

On July 12, Judge Orellana requested the suspension of the political party. However, at that time the Constitutional Court of Guatemala protected the political bench and blocked the controversial sanction.

But Curruchiche warned that they would continue to seek the disqualification of the bench. In fact, on August 18, just two days before the ballot, the prosecutor warned about raids and arrest warrants against members of Semilla for alleged irregularities.

However, Semilla and groups defending civil rights denounce a framework from the institutions to stop a leader and a political bench that reach the Executive with the promise of ending the entrenched corruption in the high spheres of power.

Since his campaign, Arévalo considered the attempts to block his movement as “a technical coup d’état”, while the European Union and the United States warned of serious risks to democracy in Guatemala.

Both Orellana and Curruchiche, officials facing the accusations against Semilla, are part of the Engels list from the US State Department for “corrupt and undemocratic actors”.

“José Rafael Curruchiche Cacul is the current head of the Public Ministry’s Special Office Against Impunity (FECI): he obstructed investigations into acts of corruption by disrupting high-profile corruption cases against government officials and filing apparently spurious complaints against the FECI , prosecutors, lawyers, individuals and former prosecutors of the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala, Cicig – to which Velásquez belonged between 2013 and 2019 -“, denounced a White House statement since last January, long before it was known Arévalo’s progress towards the Presidency of his country.

The OAS calls the suspension of Seed unfounded

The reactions inside and outside Guatemala have not been long in coming after the new announcement by the authorities against the party of the president-elect.

The Organization of American States (OAS) indicated that it is a measure “without any foundation or duly demonstrated reason” and “an abusive interpretation of the law.”

“In violation of the most elementary constitutional principles that guarantee the rights of voters, (the Registry of Citizens) intends to suspend the rights” of the party of president-elect Arévalo de León after holding elections in which “he had broad popular support,” said the OAS General Secretariat in a statement.

The inter-American organization denounced that the measure not only violates the human rights that guarantee the protection of both voters and those elected. Therefore, he asked that the actions that “erode the rule of law” in the Central American nation cease.

Arévalo’s rise to the executive branch came after a handful of other candidates were disqualified by local authorities.

Leaders of the international community point out that corruption and impunity are accelerating among the country’s institutions, after the International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG) backed by the United Nations, and accredited to assist in hundreds of convictions, was dissolved in 2019. Since then, prosecutors and judges who are associated with the entity or who handed down corruption sentences have been investigated and arrested, and many have been forced into exile.

With Reuters, AFP, EFE and local media