Guatemalans began voting this Sunday to elect a new presidentamong 22 candidates, and renew the Congress and municipal governments.

The voting centers opened around 7 am (local time), as scheduled, and will receive the votes of some 9.4 million citizens for 13 hours. The first official results will be known around 9 pm

The social democrat Sandra Torres leads the intention to vote (21.3%), followed by the centrist Edmond Mulet (13.4%), the right-wing Zury Ríos (9.1%) and the right-wing official Manuel Conde (5.8%). %)according to the latest ProDatos survey.

“Now Guatemala is going to have a mother government,” says Torres, ex-wife of the late president Álvaro Colom (2008-2012), while Mulet, a former UN official, promises to take the army to the streets “temporarily” to fight crime.

There are 22 presidential candidates in the running, something usual in Guatemala. If none obtains an absolute majority, there will be a runoff on August 20. Voting is voluntary and re-election is prohibited.



Some 9.4 million Guatemalans are empowered to elect the successor to right-wing President Alejandro Giammattei, who is coming to the end of his four-year term with 76% disapproval, according to ProDatos. In addition, 160 deputies, 340 mayors and 20 representatives to the Central American Parliament will be elected.

