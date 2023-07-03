Guatemalans were waiting this Sunday after the highest court in the country ordered to stop the counting of votes until the allegations of alleged irregularities denounced by the right-wing forces are resolved. a measure criticized by local and foreign entities and which contemplates the possibility of annulling the June 25 elections.

The Constitutional Court, the country’s highest instance and whose sentence is unappealable, accepted on Saturday night an amparo promoted by nine right-wing parties, for which it ordered the Supreme Electoral Tribunal to provisionally suspend “the qualification and officialization of results.”

The groups assure that there are more than a thousand altered records. This number of tally sheets represents 0.82% of the 121,227 processed (out of a total of 122,293) in the scrutiny, according to official figures. In the general elections last Sunday, the Social Democrats Sandra Torres (15.86%) and Bernardo Arévalo (11.77%) were the most voted among the 22 candidates. The runoff for the presidential elections is scheduled for August 20.

The ruling of the highest court specifies that “a new scrutiny review hearing must be called, in which the legitimate subjects may assert the objections and challenges they deem appropriate.” It also orders that, if it is verified that “the result of the vote could have been altered”the electoral boards must correct those errors or “analyze if the cases of annulment provided by law concur.”

Among the parties that filed the complaint are the pro-government party Vamos, which nominated Manuel Conde, third in the race 7.84%), and Valor, which launched Zury Ríos, daughter of the late former dictator Efraín Ríos Montt (1982- 1983). –

“Ruin” the process

As a security measure, police and army agents, supported by members of the riot police, guard the headquarters where the electoral process operations center is located in the capital, AFP observed.

In view of the court ruling, the electoral observation mission of the European Union and the Organization of American States asked to respect the will of the people expressed at the polls.

The EU urged “judicial institutions and political parties to respect the clear will of citizens freely expressed in the June 25 elections.” Meanwhile, the OAS urged respect for “the expression of the people” to maintain “the fullest confidence in the elections by the citizens and the international community.”

Arévalo, in turn, criticized the resolution of the Constitutional Court on Saturday night and accused “the same as always, who are afraid of democracy, who are afraid of decency, are determined to ruin” the electoral process .

“They intend to act through the courts, disregarding the mandate imposed by the popular will for the Seed Movement (his party) to participate in the second round of the presidential election,” he said.

