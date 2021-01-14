Guatemala launched new measures to try to stop the passage of a new caravan trying to enter its territory bound for the United States from Honduras. This Thursday the Government authorized the use of force against migrants and warned that it will require negative results of Covid-19 tests at its border controls.

The Government of Guatemala declared emergency powers when the first migrant caravan of 2021 approaches its country. The so-called ‘State of Prevention’ decreed this Thursday by President Alejandro Giammattei, and agreed with the Council of Ministers, limits the demonstrations and it allows the authorities to use force to disperse any group of people.

The Executive’s measure will be valid for at least 15 days and covers seven departments, where Central Americans normally travel to Mexico with the United States as their final destination. They do it in search of opportunities and to escape violence and poverty.

The announcement came after a first group of 250 people left Honduras on Wednesday night. A second caravan with between 1,500 and 2,000 people is expected to leave this Friday morning.

“We are going to the United States because it is impossible to live in Honduras (…) There is no work or security,” said a man who refused to give his name to Honduran television, as he walked to the border with Guatemala with a child carrying their shoulders.

According to the authorities, through Internet forums and social networks, hundreds of Central Americans have discussed plans to flee to the United States, while the region is immersed in the economic crisis, high rates of violence and devastating consequences of destruction, poverty and unemployment left by the two major hurricanes in November: Iota and Eta.

Both Guatemala and Honduras announced that they will deploy thousands of soldiers to try to stop the passage of migrants.

Guatemala warns migrants that it will require negative Covid-19 test results

The Giammattei Administration justified the ‘State of Prevention’ by pointing out that many people enter their country without complying with the biosafety requirements in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, which is why it considers these arrivals a “danger to the population and the health personnel”.

Faced with this situation, the Government warned that it will require negative results of recent Covid-19 tests from members of migrant caravans. This requirement had already been announced for travelers in general last October when Guatemala reopened its air, sea and land borders.

“We barely have enough to eat, how do you think we are going to pay for these tests?” Asked Ulises Santos, a young man from El Salvador who hopes to join the caravan.

In a joint statement released this week, El Salvador, Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala announced the imposition of coordinated health measures, in an attempt to deter the mass exodus.

Despite explanations for health issues by governments, migration experts indicate that the decisions are part of an effort by Central American authorities, with pressure from Washington, to stop the flow of migrants to the United States.

“The objective (of the local Police) is to detain migrants, either through repression, threats, extortion or requirements to present proof of Covid-19,” said the renowned Honduran human rights activist, Ismael Moreno.

These first caravans of the year take place a few days after the inauguration of the new US president Joe Biden, who has promised to distance himself from the harsh anti-immigration measures of the outgoing head of state, Donald Trump. However, it is not yet clear how he will develop his policy towards migrants.

However, the intensification of efforts by the Mexican and Central American authorities will likely be a relief for Biden, as his advisers have privately expressed concern that the number of migrants trying to reach the United States in the first days of his administration will increase. .

With Reuters, EFE and local media