Bhe center-left candidate Bernardo Arevalo defeated former first lady Sandra Torres in a runoff in Guatemala’s presidential election on Sunday. After counting 79 percent of the vote, Arevalo came out on top with 60 percent, ahead of Torres with 36 percent, according to preliminary figures from the Electoral Commission. The Organization of American States (OAS) said the elections went smoothly, according to the 86 election observers on site.

The run-off election became necessary in the country suffering from poverty, corruption and violence after Arévalo surprisingly finished second behind Torres in the first round of voting on June 25. The 64-year-old is the son of the country’s first democratically elected president, Juan José Arévalo (1945-1951), and had promised to improve the education system and fight violence and misery. According to polls, he was the favorite for the second ballot.

Torres had previously run for the post three times in vain. The 67-year-old was formerly married to President Álvaro Colom (2008 to 2012) and campaigned on violent crime and poverty.

Right-wing rule ends

The runoff election decided who would succeed the right-wing President Alejandro Giammattei, who is leaving office in mid-January. This ends the rule of the right-wing political camp in the Central American country, which has lasted for twelve years.

Thousands of Guatemalans migrate to the United States every year due to poverty and violence. The amount of money they send from the US to their families in Guatemala has risen to $18 billion in the past year – remittances accounting for 19 percent of Guatemala’s gross domestic product.