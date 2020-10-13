Archaeologists have prepared a map to trace the lost parts of the Mayan civilization. With its help, many secrets can now be removed. By 2000 BC there were many works of Mayan civilization that can still be found in the western parts of Mexico, Guatemala, Belize and Honduras.Archaeologists tried to learn about the Mayan civilization by drawing maps for several decades. With the help of LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology, the forests built above these structures can be digitally removed. Along with this, traces of Colombian civilization have been found.

Huge ancient temple

LIDAR data indicates that there is a huge temple here. Maya used to be the city of civilization in this region. It is believed that there will be many more people living here than earlier estimates. There are many ancient secrets hidden under these forests which are being discovered with the help of new technology. Experts are preparing a map with the help of which the untouched aspects of ancient civilization are being discovered.



Thousands of structures, roads too

Researchers have discovered about 60,000 such structures and avenues by flying a laser-equipped plane over an area of ​​810 square miles in North Peaton. Their 3D map has been prepared. Not only this, there are also signs of irrigation system here. It is believed that with their help, one of the most advanced ancient civilizations will help in laying the foundation of agriculture.