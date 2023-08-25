Four days after knowing the results of the second round of the presidential elections in Guatemala, the Prosecutor’s Office (Public Ministry) of that country asked Congress to suspend the Seed Movement, with which Bernardo Arévalo rose as the new president of the Central American republic. . This is the second attempt to disintegrate the political party, which also celebrated important results during the parliamentary elections in June.

This August 24, a letter signed by the Special Prosecutor against Impunity (FECI) and in charge of the case, Rafael Curruchinche, was released, where he asked to suspend the legal personality of the Seed Movement.

Prosecutor Corruchinche has been sanctioned since 2022 by the United States after being accused of corrupting the Guatemalan justice system.

But it is not a new request. On July 12, three weeks after the first round in which Arévalo surprised with the result, the Prosecutor’s Office ordered the suspension of the political party.

A decision that was annulled by the Supreme Court of Justice, after assuring that it was not a valid decision. The Prosecutor’s Office accuses the Seed Movement in an alleged case of false signatures in 2018, when they were founding the party.

Accusations that have led to raids on the electoral headquarters of the Movimiento Semilla, an action that was seen as a strategy to try to stop the arrival of Arévalo at the presidential house on January 14.

The Seed Movement won 23 seats out of the 160 that make up Congress in the June 25 elections, making Arévalo’s party the third largest political force in the country.

In an interview for France 24, the president-elect assured that his case is political and that legal procedures are not followed, in addition to accusing State institutions of being “captured by corrupt justice” and of being a victim of political persecution.







25:48 “We are suffering political persecution”: Bernardo Arévalo, president-elect of Guatemala. © France 24

They denounce threats against Bernardo Arévalo

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) granted precautionary measures for Bernardo Arévalo and his vice president, Karine Herrera, since they “are at high risk” of attacks.

The IACHR published a document in which it is assured that Arévalo was subject to “surveillance and monitoring,” in addition to denouncing that the name of the candidate would be in at least two possible plans that sought to end his life.

The first plan would have the participation of “state agents and private individuals” and the second, denounced by Arévalo himself, would be related to “criminal gang structures,” according to the IACHR document.

The head of Guatemala’s Special Prosecutor’s Office Against Impunity (FECI), Rafael Curruchiche, is seen at the Palace of Justice in Guatemala City on August 17, 2023. AFP – JOHAN ORDONEZ

The entity, based in Washington, also accused the State of Guatemala of not having taken the necessary measures to protect the president-elect, despite the death threats against him.

It was also known that the president and vice president-elect have had to protect themselves with private security.

The IACHR report concludes with the request to the State for a report “on the actions taken to investigate the alleged facts.”

the ghost of corruption

Guatemala is one of the most corrupt countries in the region and the main concern of Guatemalans, the same one that explains the electoral success of Bernardo Arévalo and the Seed Movement during the most recent elections.

The proposals of the political movement are mainly focused on combating the “monster” of corruption, which stops any plan for infrastructure, education, development, Justice, among others, according to Arévalo alleged at campaign rallies.

Statements that managed to captivate 58% of voters, many of them young, who are asking for a new face and style with Arévalo, turning his back on the right-wing candidate, Sandra Torres, also the nation’s former first lady.

For his part, the current president of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammatei, recognized Arévalo’s triumph to succeed his position and extended an invitation to work together for the transition of government.

Talk with @BArevalodeLeon to congratulate him and invite him to have a meeting at the Presidential Palace the day after the results are made official, to schedule the #TransitionGT orderly and complete that has happened in the country, which he thanked and accepted. — Alejandro Giammattei (@DrGiammattei) August 21, 2023



Countless allegations of alleged acts of corruption weigh on the figure of President Giammattei, among which an investigation into bribery of Russian and Kazakh businessmen and one by a former minister stand out. Accusations filed in 2021 by the same FECI prosecutor, Rafael Curruchiche, today the protagonist in the case against the Seed Movement and the president-elect, Bernardo Arévalo.

With EFE and local media