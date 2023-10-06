Guatemala adds four days of protests this Thursday against the attorney general and head of the Public Ministry, Consuelo Porras, to whom the population of the Central American country demands his resignation and that of his closest circle.

The demonstrations to request the resignation of Porras began last Monday with more than a dozen roadblocks throughout Guatemalan territory and they continue in force today morning, as confirmed by various sources.

According to Guatemalan road authorities,At least 15 roads in different parts of the country are blocked.

The call for protests began on Monday by the indigenous organization 48 cantons of the department (province) of Totonicapán (west), and other social organizations have joined in, including universities and some unions.

The protesters have warned that they will not withdraw until Porras resigns, who is accused of trying to interfere in the elections held this year in Guatemala, won by academic Bernardo Arévalo de León, of the social democratic party Movimiento Semilla.

On September 30, The Prosecutor’s Office, under the command of Porras, confiscated the voting records of the elections, an action widely criticized locally and internationally for the alleged illegalities of said action.

The Prosecutor’s Office accuses the Semilla Movement of the alleged use of false signatures for its foundation in 2018, although the accusations against it were not born until July 12, after Arévalo de León advanced to the runoff.

Protesters demand the resignation of Guatemala’s attorney general, Consuelo Porras, today in Guatemala City.

Porras and the leadership of the Public Ministry have been sanctioned in the last two years by the United States, under accusations of “undermining” Justice in the Central American country.



One of the leaders of the indigenous organization, Luis Pacheco, has reiterated to journalists that they will not give up on their demands, which also include the resignation of prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche and criminal judge Fredy Orellana, due to their involvement in electoral issues.

On September 1, Arévalo de León accused Porras and the Prosecutor’s Office to carry out “a coup d’état” against him to prevent his inauguration, scheduled for next January 14.

