Democracy in Guatemala never materialized. It has been a fiction, a fantasy with a superb disguise. From the beginning, it underwent a sinister metamorphosis: every four years we limit ourselves to electing a thief president, a kleptodictator who governs the country in coalition and alliance with an organization of ex-intelligence officers, who since 1982 exercise control of customs at ports, airports and borders, the economic elite of the extreme right, the debased military high command and the criminal mafias, fundamentally the drug cartels. As shock troops they have the support of voracious state unions and the sprawling churches of “reborn” or neo-Pentecostal Christians who have grown up under the shadow of drug trafficking.

