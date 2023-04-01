“The Region of Murcia cannot continue to be the test bed for the corruption of the PP, turncoatism and pacts with the extreme right,” said the national spokesperson for Ciudadanos Patricia Guasp, during the presentation of the candidate of the orange formation to the presidency of the Region of Murcia, María José Ros. “We are tired of so much corruption, the people of Murcia deserve a region with a future, and until now they have been weighed down by the PP and PSOE,” Guasp lamented at the ceremony that took place in Santiago de la Ribera.

«We have an obsolete and expired regional financing system since 2014, which neither Rajoy nor the PSOE have modified; and now Feijóo arrives and they agree not to touch the financing system, when the commitment was to reform it this legislature”, assured the liberal spokesperson, adding that “this means that a Murcian student, for example, has a State investment of 5,500 euros, compared to to the investment of one from the Basque Country of 10,000; while there are four psychiatrists in Murcia for every 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 14 for every 100,000 Basque inhabitants », she explained. «From CS we say enough to this system that penalizes Murcians and Murcians, we will defend a fair, supportive and responsible system to guarantee the future of families, the self-employed and the squeezed middle classes».

Likewise, the national spokesperson for the orange formation appealed to the need to “trust Citizens to make the Mar Menor a greater cause for the country, a cause of State.”

Guasp referred to the candidate María José Ros as “the best that the Region of Murcia can have, an honest person who, with a great team, will be the only president of this region who will not fall into corruption.” Given this, Ros said that “the Murcians deserve a president who will not end up in jail”, alluding to the “unsustainable situation that the Murcians are experiencing due to the caspous corruption of the PP.” “We pay for corruption with our taxes, and I am outraged that we have a former PP president convicted and another accused of corruption in the Region of Murcia,” Ros said.

María José Ros, for her part, indicated that “the PSOE and the PP are not authorized to speak of a useful vote, because the only thing they have done with their votes is to stain this Region. We are not going to use the votes of a single Murcian to commit crimes. Corruption not only costs us money, it costs us time and opportunities. A time that we do not have and some opportunities that are scarce. That is why the most useful vote is the one that will return your money, time and opportunities. I want a clean, transparent and prosperous Region of Murcia, one to be proud to leave behind to my children and to enjoy in my old age”. Víctor Pérez, candidate for mayor of San Javier, also participated in the event.