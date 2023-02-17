Last year there was a lot of controversy that reigned in the selection of the eight categories to deliver the Guasavense Woman Awardwhere the Gender and Equity Commission chaired by the PRI mayor Águeda Valenzuela seems to have allowed everyone to get in there and give orders as to who should win and who should not, which tarnished the famous process, where by the way even the director of Immujeres , Xóchitl Soto Fierro, actively participated in the nominations, when she should not be involved in it, since it is not her faculty.

Hopefully now the famous Gender and Equity Commission will not allow itself to be manipulated and end up politicizing the process, because in these appointments the only thing that counts is that the designated woman has the merits to receive the medal in the area that corresponds to her, and that they do not want to reward them just because a certain official says that they should be.

