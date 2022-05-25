Guasave, Sinaloa.- The director of Civil protection revealed that he already has 17 temporary shelters in the municipality of Guasavewhich are practically ready and prepared for hurricane season.

Hildefonso Castro Castro reported that there are only three local shelters and three in communities left to supervise them, and take note of the state in which they are, in order to proceed to rehabilitate them and be ready for the season.

Supervision

He noted that the shelters they have inspected so far, of which there are 11, have been found to be in a safe and habitable state.

In the same way, he mentioned that what is normally given when they are used is needed, such as attention from those who will be in charge of caring for refugees, which could be the DIF or the National Guard, everything depends on the magnitude of the event to be faced.

“The only thing missing is what is given to them when they start walking, which is the attention of those who will be caring for the people under protection,” said the official.

He revealed that so far none of the shelters that have been supervised require rehabilitation, since care is being taken in each of them that they have the basic things that a shelter should have, which are toilets, drinking water , dining room, food service, bedrooms, among other things.

“So far, everyone has what they need,” said the director of Civil Protection.

He expressed that everything has to be planned now that the hurricane season has already begun, which started on the 15th of the current month and ends until the end of November.

labors

He asserted that this week they could have the 17 temporary shelters ready, since they have to have everything in order to be prepared in case some unexpected phenomenon occurs.

“We have to be ready this week, in case there is a hurricane that is already out there stalking us,” he said.

He also commented that when the shelters are ready, a sign will be placed where a number will be given, which is useful for keeping track.

He indicated that the state is the one in charge of sending them the canvases to identify each of the shelters.

Castro Castro recalled that they have been working on the review of shelters for more than a week, after the meeting of the authorities to see how the operation against hurricanes will be carried out.

He acknowledged that there are a total of 18 temporary shelters that are registered, but of those, only 17 will be counted.

“We are prepared and we are thoroughly supervising so that no detail is missed and the shelters have everything they need,” he assured.

He stated that most of the shelters that are registered are educational establishments, from primary schools to universities, because they have everything that is required to be a temporary shelter.