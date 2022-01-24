Guasave, Sinaloa.- The president of Canirac in Guasave reported that the fact that the restriction on access to children under 12 years in restaurants of the region, brought with it a notable increase in sales, which are now up to 80 percent.

Arturo García Medina stressed that customers have responded favorably, since they have complied with all the sanitary measures indicated by the Ministry of Health, for which, so far, no establishment has been closed.

Decision

He commented that all food businesses had been affected by the restrictions established by the Council for the Mitigation of Covid-19, because minors could not access establishments due to the increase in infections that has occurred in the municipality.

He mentioned that being family places, people chose to visit other places where they were allowed to enter with their children, which is why sales dropped drastically.

However, he observed that by removing the prohibitions on children’s access to restaurants, this rebound in sales was reflected, which varies between 30, 50, 70 and up to 80 percent, depending on each business.

He stressed that consumers have responded favorably with the sanitary protocols, since they have not had any problems, because customers attend to the measures, such as the application of antibacterial gel, use of face masks and taking temperature when accessing each establishment, as well as the healthy distance between each table.

He explained that fortunately so far no food business has been closed in Guasave, because all the businesses have respected the sanitary protocols, for which the agreements reached in the last session of the Health Council have been followed to the letter.

He expressed that they hope that the infections will not affect the commerce sector for next month, where sales rise a lot due to February 14.

Affectations

He stressed that despite having presented this increase in sales, this increase in supplies was not expected, which has come to affect all food establishments, therefore, they have had to increase the prices of their dishes, based on the needs of each location.

García Medina affirmed that inflation has hit them hard, since profits are lower, that is why prices can increase between 5 or 10 pesos.

the president of Canirac in Guasave, he urged people to follow the indications by the Health authorities, this to reduce infections in the municipality, which are currently high.