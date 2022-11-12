Were complicated years those that the Guasave Red Cross experienced because of the covid-19 pandemica crisis that affected the meritorious at a national level, especially because the famous collections had to be suspended due to the health issue, so they were black to be able to carry out operating expenses without that help, but it seems that this nightmare is already in the past, and proof of this is that yesterday a new emergency room was opened here that will save many lives.

The total investment in this project was 3.5 million pesos, which not only allowed them to expand that area, but also to provide it with a shock room, as well as adding a first-generation respirator, which was donated by a brother of the Mayor Martin Ahumada Quintero.

This Emergency room was a dream that the local Board of the Red Cross had been waiting for for a long time, because although the Guasave Delegation building was remodeled, this important objective had been left on the waiting list, although finally it was possible to land, and With this, the most benefited will be those who require that attention.

The municipal president took advantage of the stage to announce that in 2023 a mixed base of Firefighters and the Red Cross will be opened in the Bamoa and Bamoa station syndicates, and for the moment the land where they will build it is already being seen, since has sought to bring these services closer to those areas that are further away from the city, so that the attention of these rescue bodies is more immediate and avoid tragedies.