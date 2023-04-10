The objective of municipal authorities to achieve a white balance during the Easter operation went overboard, since the upward trend that was brought in Guasave in road mishaps ended up becoming more acute in Major Week, because in the end there were six deaths that occurred in the region, of the 15 that were registered throughout the state, so that undesirable statistic was topped.

behind the six deaths in Guasavethe municipality that came closest to it was Ahome with two, while seven other entities divided the rest of the deaths with one per area, so ultimately the operation in this municipality was far from achieving the results for the that it was designed, because as it was said from the beginning, the actions of the authorities are relevant to prevent incidents, but society also has to do its part, and apparently they did not support this aspect here.

We recommend you read: