The domestic violence has become a burden for the municipality of Guasave in recent years, since at the state level it always appears among the regions that generate the most cases of this type, and where women tend to be the main target of these attacks, whether physical or psychological, and although have sought mechanisms to prevent this from continuing to rise, the creation of the Gender Unitthe reality is that not even that has managed to reduce these attacks.

A reliable proof That is why this year we already have 1,310 reports for that crime, in just nine months, when in all of 2022 there were only 1,267, which suggests that this year could establish a record number, which for obvious reasons is nothing to brag about.

The person in charge of said Gender Unit recognizes that they have achieved, through their training, that more women dare to report their aggressors and thus break this cycle of violence, but it is also true that the percentage is still very low, since out of every 100 women who suffer of these types of attacks, only 12 dare to file a complaint with the State Attorney General’s Officeand the idea is that there will be many more.

Just last Thursday the director of Immujeres presented her second work report, and although Mayor Martín Ahumada recognized Xóchitl Soto for her efforts, he could not ignore that there is still a lot of work to be done to stop violence against women and above all. all feminicides be reduced to zero, because at the end of the day that is the primary objective, no matter how unattainable it may seem.

We recommend you read: