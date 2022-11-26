As previously mentioned, it has served very little in guasave having brought the gender alert to try to eradicate violence against women, Well, this phenomenon continues to occur every day, which is why it is currently positioned as the third municipality in Sinaloa where more complaints of this type are made.

The authorities say that they work very hard to ensure that femicide violence is neutralized, but the reality is that if the gender alert It has not worked is because the governments have not done much to invest public resources in this program either, and that is not exclusive to guasavebut also of the other four municipalities that were also provided with this tool since 2017.

It would be good for the authorities to break down in detail how much public resources they have invested in the Gender Violence Against Women Alertbecause if they thought that just having it was enough for it to work, it is obviously not, since they are in charge of injecting resources to be able to execute the security, prevention, justice and visibility measures of the gender violence against women.

I hope that the municipal governments change their minds and begin to really worry about this issue, since especially in areas like this, where the assaults against the femalesit is more than mandatory to get to work, because it is useless that they are only lamenting the femicides that occur in the region, but on the other hand they do very little to find root solutions to this type of violence.