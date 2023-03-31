The president of the Local Cattle Association in Guasave reported that the Government of the State of Sinaloa will provide support to the sector with the grassland implementationwhich is free and consists of three types of seeds that they will deliver

Gualberto Sánchez stressed that for this reason they extend an invitation to the entire union to come next Monday to deliver their documentation at the window.

He mentioned that it is the first time that support is provided in a more organized way, so they ask that they take advantage of said benefits.

He explained that for the programs from 2023 to 2024, in terms of the cattle raisingthree come: the first is genetic improvement, the second is for bales and another to implement pastures, where they will give three types of seeds.

He explained that the seed has been sorghum, sudan among others.

“They come directly to the municipality, at my request and the council; we sent Humberto Gálvez, director of Rural developmentthat the window opened in the livestock and it was agreed,” he said.

He commented that the only thing required is to fill out a form, present the voter credential and the registration for those who are registered with the Siniiga; so that they acquire the seed they also need the parcel certificate.

He stressed that on Monday they will open the window so that everyone can bring their documentation on time and not delay the process.

He clarified that the staff will be present from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

