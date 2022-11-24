The good things that happen in Guasave are also worth commenting on, since not all are assaults and political disputes, you also have to turn to the schools and see the talents that are being prepared in the classroom, as is the case of the young Jose Alberto Garcia Gamezwho this month won the National Chemistry Olympiad in the city of Puebla, and now he is shortlisted to attend that same event, but in Europe and South America.

It has always been said that the future of our society is in the schools, and when you have young people with the academic talent of García Gámez, you do not have to think twice when allocating resources to education, both at the federal and state levels, since the least they can do is give these talents the conditions to develop their potential, since many times they are wasted for not offering them the necessary tools.

