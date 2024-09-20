PEACE.- A three-run attack in the eighth inning, which included a home run from Béder Gutiérrez of two runs, broke a one-score tie and led Cañeros de Los Mochis to a 4-1 victory over Algodoneros de Guasave, at the start of the Baja Series 2024 tournament, which is being held in La Paz.

The serpentine

For Algodoneros, Ariel Gracia started, pitching two innings with two hits, two strikeouts, one walk and no runs; he was followed by Iker Redona, Óscar Rojas, Kevin Ribón, Gonzalo Ochoa, Christian Crespo, Jorge Monroy, the defeated Ivan Izaguirre and Fabian Anguamea.

Omar Araujo opened for Cañeros and left after two scoreless innings; the rest were taken out by Juan Mateo, Miguel León, Rigoberto Borbolla, Jesús Valenzuela, Sergio Villavicencio, The winner Edwin ZamudioMarco Fregozo and Luis Pérez, who, as best he could, scored the save.

The power

Cañeros took the lead by breaking the string of zeros in the sixth inning, when with two outs, pinch hitter José Manuel Verdugo hit Gonzalo Ochoa with a single to drive in the go-ahead run.

Algodoneros tied the score in the seventh, thanks to a single to left by Francisco Hernández, which sent Yael Romero home, who had gotten on base with a walk the day before.

The Greens regained the lead and resolved the game in the eighth inning, with a three-run attack. The first came with a solo home run by Bryan Mendoza, while the remaining two were scored by Béder Gutiérrez, with a field home run to center field.

For later

This Friday Algodoneros will face Águilas de Mexicali, at 8:00 p.m., with Geno Encina on the mound.