3 flights were cancelled and 8 others had to be diverted to other locations after a strong smell of smoke

Guarulhos Airport in São Paulo canceled 3 flights this Saturday (Aug 31, 2024) due to suspected fire. Another 8 flights had to be diverted to other locations after a strong smell of smoke. Operations at the airport were suspended for about half an hour.

THE Nav Brazilthe company responsible for the airport’s control tower activities, said that landing and takeoff operations had to be suspended from 10:54 a.m. to 11:31 a.m. this morning for safety reasons, after employees felt “a strong smell of smoke”.

According to GRU Airportthe concessionaire that manages the airport, the Control Tower team called the Fire Department at around 11 am, due to smoke in the facilities. However, the corporation did not detect any fire or safety risk. The terminal then returned to normal operations.

This is the second time this week that the airport has faced problems. Previously, on Thursday (29.Aug.2024), a interference of radio frequency signals in the terminal’s navigation system caused flight cancellations and delays. Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) stated that the source of the interfering signal was coming from the city center of Guarulhos.

With information from Brazil Agency.