Largest airport in the country recorded a 24.5% increase in customer volume compared to the same period in 2022

O Guarulhos’ airport disclosed on this Thursday (20.jul.2023) the total volume of passengers that passed through its facilities in the 1st half of 2023. 19,439,939 people passed through São Paulo’s international airport, almost 4 million more compared to the same period in 2022.

Of that amount, 12,881,565 passengers traveled on domestic flights, 17.4% more than registered in the 1st half of 2022. In the international segment, there were 6,558,374 passengers, 41% more than last year.

The data indicate a recovery in the travel sector in Brazil, one of the segments most affected by the covid-19 pandemic.

Despite the growth, the volume of passengers remains below the levels registered in the year before the beginning of the sanitary restrictions. In the 1st half of 2019, Guarulhos handled more than 20 million passengers.

Cargo handling

Between January and June 2023, Guarulhos recorded the movement of 142,600 tons of cargo. Of this total, around 67,300 tons represent imported items. In turn, exports totaled 75,300 tons handled.

The São Paulo airport also announced that it signed an agreement for strategic development plans for air cargo business with Liège Airport, in Belgium.

The partnership aims to create cargo hubs in South America and Europe and seeks to promote common business, bring local partners closer together and increase cargo volumes handled between both airports, in addition to sharing best airport management and operation practices.