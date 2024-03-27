Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/27/2024 – 19:55

The city council of Guarujá, a city with some of the most popular beaches on the coast of São Paulo, wants to charge daily fees from visitors from January 2025. To this end, it is finalizing a bill that should be sent to the Chamber next May.

With the approval of the Environmental Preservation Tax (TPA), tourists who arrive in the city by car for a stay of more than three hours will pay R$12.78 per day, in current value. Motorcycles will pay less – R$4.26 -, but buses pay R$119.28, equivalent to 28 municipal tax units.

According to the Guarujá Environment Secretariat, the proposal will undergo adjustments after public hearings are held in 2023 to incorporate suggestions made by civil society.

Once approved, the initiative can only be put into practice from 2025, due to the principle of annuality in Tax Law. By law, all taxes created can only be assessed in the following financial year. The ministry said that the fee aims to mitigate the impacts generated by the large number of visitors, as is already the case with tourist destinations such as Paraty (RJ) and Ubatuba (SP).

In addition to residents of Guarujá, residents in the other eight municipalities of Baixada Santista – Bertioga, Santos, Cubatão, São Vicente, Praia Grande, Mongaguá, Itanhaém and Peruíbe – are exempt from the fee.

Those who visit Guarujá for work also do not pay. With the approval of the project, the city hall must hire a company that will be responsible for installing smart cameras at all entrances and exits in the city.

The fee will be charged automatically. All vehicles from outside Baixada Santista that circulate through Guarujá must register online or at physical stations defined by the city hall. Once you meet the billing criteria, simply make the payment according to the expected length of stay.

Drivers will have up to 72 hours to register their entry. If you do not do so, the municipality will issue a bill for payment of the daily allowance, in addition to the fine provided for by law.

The city hall promises to make reports on the movement of vehicles in and out of the city available to the public, as well as the amounts collected.

See the proposed environmental fee values:

R$ 4.26 for motorcycles, scooters and mopeds (over 50 cc);

R$ 12.78 for small vehicles (compact and medium);

R$ 17.04 for commercial vehicles (trucks, SUVs and others);

R$ 42.60 + tourist vehicle entry fee for vans;

R$ 55.38 + tourist vehicle entry fee for minibuses, motorhomes and trucks (two axles);

R$ 119.28 + tourist vehicle entry fee for buses and trucks (over three axles).