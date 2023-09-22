Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/22/2023 – 20:55

Guarujá councilor Fernando Martins dos Santos (MDB) said he “had some” and was “a little high” in a speech during a formal session at the city council. The parliamentarian stated that he had “missed the start” and apologized to the meeting participants. “If there was any error here, it’s because of the alcohol content,” he said.

The session to hand over honorary citizenship titles to local personalities took place last September 14th, but the video gained repercussions this Friday, the 22nd.

“People are a little worried here because I missed the start and celebrated beforehand. I took a few and I’m a little high here, see, you’ll forgive me”, said the councilor in the gallery, laughing about the situation.

When reading the biographies of the honorees, Fernando Martins had difficulty reading the speech and apologized again. “Your president, just breaking protocol here. I want to apologize to everyone here. If there was any error here it is due to the alcohol content, forgive me,” he said.

The councilor had a slower voice compared to other sessions of the Chamber. The video also shows that he had difficulty walking from the pulpit to the space where the diplomas were handed out to the honorees.

Known as Peitola, the councilor is a community leader and is in his second term in Guarujá. He was elected for the first time in 2016 and re-elected in 2020, with 3,876 votes – the fourth most voted parliamentarian in the city.

O Estadão He contacted the councilor, but received no response until the publication of this text.