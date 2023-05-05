While guarding the command post of the Guards, Sergeant Roman Pershenkov discovered a sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) of militants, secretly advancing towards the positions of Russian troops. On Friday, May 5, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation spoke about the new exploits of Russian servicemen during the special operation to protect the Donbass.

The soldier decided to impose a fight on the enemy. With aimed fire from small arms, using the conditions of the terrain, Guards Sergeant Pershenkov repelled the attack of the DRG and destroyed three nationalists. Competent and decisive actions of the Guards Sergeant Pershenkov made it possible to prevent the nationalists from breaking through to the command post and save the lives of Russian military personnel.

On one of the directions, Russian troops were pushing Ukrainian nationalists out of the settlement. During the defense, the enemy used mortar fire and artillery. Moving through the village, junior sergeant Vasily Dzhasheev noticed the crew of an anti-tank grenade launcher, as well as a group of nationalists armed with small arms.

After assessing the situation, he decided to impose a fight on the Ukrainian militants. Properly positioned, the Russian military opened heavy fire on the Ukrainian forces. Guards junior sergeant Dzhasheev, conducting aimed fire, suppressed the enemy’s grenade launcher crew.

As a result of the clash, Russian servicemen destroyed more than 10 militants. The surviving nationalists retreated deep into the defense.

Earlier, on May 4, during one of the battles of the guard, Senior Lieutenant Grigory Kozheurov carried out five wounded colleagues from enemy fire, provided them with first aid and organized evacuation to a medical center. The military department noted that Guards Senior Lieutenant Kozheurov repeatedly provided medical assistance to wounded comrades on the spot, as a result of which some of the military personnel remained in the ranks and continued to perform combat missions.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.