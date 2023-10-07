The tragedy in Mestre, which saw an electric bus carrying several dozen tourists collapse from an overpass causing 21 victims, has put the spotlight back on the state of Italian roads. In fact, it seems that the guard rail in addition to which the vehicle crashed was unsuitable and dates back to the 1960s: certainly not a guarantee of safety for motorists who pass through there every day, without considering that this is not an isolated caseOn the contrary.

No monitoring

Today’s edition of Repubblica points out that there is no clear monitoring on the state of the art of the 851,000 kilometers of guardrails on Italian roads: this means that, at a guess, it would not be surprising to find guardrails or passive safety devices in the rest of the national road network not up to safety standards minimums required. Pietro Gimelli, president of Unimci, which brings together the steel companies that produce these components, points out that the data collected by the association speaks of “at least 300,000 kilometers of roads, largely managed by local authorities, which have not been modernized and which have a situation similar to that of Mestre”.

Bureaucracy beats investments

“The problem is that until the end of the nineties there were no clear rules on the matter in Italy – added Gimelli – Today, however, the regulations exist and the materials are cutting edge: with a new generation guardrail the Mestre accident would have been greatly reduced. It must be said that the problem is not so much the investments, but the bureaucracy“. And in fact, between now and 2032, 6.5 billion euros have already been allocated to improve our country’s motorway and road network. But the jobs?

The case of acoustic barriers

“Often they don’t leave, or they go slowly, waiting for authorizations – explains Repubblica, who brings up the example of the plan for acoustic barriers – On paper, Italy was supposed to complete the adaptation plan by next year. In reality, work has been completed for a few tens of kilometers. The reason? The Ministry of Infrastructure must give the final green light on the Anas and motorway network, but it is slow in disposing of the paperwork. A topic that should interest the leaders, starting with minister Matteo Salvini.”