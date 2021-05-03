Manchester City could have officially crowned the league title on Sunday, if Manchester United lost to Liverpool, but the match was postponed due to United’s fans invading the “Old Trafford” stadium, in protest against the Glazers’ ownership of the club, and City has become close to the “Premier League” title with superiority. Today, he will play the second leg of the semi-final of the European Championships with Paris Saint-Germain, thus approaching Manchester City to a successful season.

When the Spanish coach contracted with Bayern Munich, I wondered what could achieve more than Jupp Heynckes, who won three tournaments, and Bayern was at that time the seventh team in European football history to win the “Triple”, the European Champions League, League and Cup, after Inter Milan 2010, Barcelona 2009, Manchester United 1999, Dutch Eindhoven in 1988, Ajax Amsterdam 1972, and Celtic Scotland in 1967.

Of course, Bayern Munich has returned and achieved an amazing sixth with Flick, who will leave the national team. Importantly, I wondered what did Guardiola add with Bayern? Bayern Munich president Rummenigge explained the club’s management reasons for hiring the Spanish coach ?! Rummenigge said at the time in an interview with the Daily Mail: “We went to Guardiola in appreciation of his way of thinking and his ability to recharge the morale of players. He is a different coach. He has led the team with many excellent coaches, but Guardiola is something else.

Why also chose Manchester City on Guardiola ?!, it is the project, because the big clubs have a strategy and a project, and Guardiola’s influence on Bayern Munich was great, but the next stage was an important step in the Spanish coach’s training journey, he went to the strongest league, to « The Premier League », he also went to the largest showroom, through which he could display his skills, ideas and philosophy in football. He went to the club that carries a strategy, ambition and great goals directed to Manchester City, which produced a distinguished team team full of talents and skills, and when you see a Manchester match City You can enjoy the team and the team performance, but you will not find Pele, Maradona, Messi, Ronaldinho or Ronaldo on the team.

I see in Manchester City’s collective performance the joy of the new ball, I see strength, speed, fitness, possession and control, high pressure in the front, narrowing spaces for the opponent, and defensive and offensive tasks for each player.

** The management of the big team, which reads the economic reality of the ball well, is looking for a star coach who flies his team outside the borders of the country and the region and creates global popularity, that is the story of Guardiola with Manchester City.