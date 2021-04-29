Manchester City went to rest in the Parc des Princes with the weight of the result on their shoulders. A 1-0 by PSG put pressure on Pep Guardiola’s team, handcuffed throughout the first part, denatured, uncomfortable. After passing through the changing rooms, the game changed. “We adjust a few small and unimportant things“said the Catalan coach, who nevertheless had a momentous impact on the crash. Foden abandoned his fixed position on the left wing, thanks to Cancelo’s overtaking from the side, Bernardo went to the front of the team and De Bruyne delayed his place to get more in contact with the ball. Small things, yes, but decisive.

The responsibility for the tie also played a role. Was the second time in history that Manchester City had reached a semi-final Champions League and most of its players had never been in a situation like this: “In the first 45 minutes we play so as not to lose the ball but without any intention of being aggressive or to break lines with our passes. At halftime, I told them I understood that they feel the responsibility because we all want to be in the final. But you have to try to handle that situation and be ourselves. Let’s not be shy. If we lose, we lose. If we don’t qualify for the final, we will try next year. What is our identity with the ball and without the ball? Get out there and try to do it. And they were fantastic. You cannot win a tie in the first leg, but you can lose, “defined Guardiola.

The possessions began to be longer and calmer and, little by little, Manchester City entered the PSG midfield. Kevin De Bruyne put the equalizer on the scoreboard a few minutes into the second half. The Belgian, always decisive, author of the first goal of the ‘citizens’ in such an advanced round of the Champions (In 2016 they did not score in the tie against Real Madrid), as he was also the first to score in the quarter-finals, five years ago, he surprised Keylor Navas with a cross that ended in a goal: “We tried to find spaces with more patience and we did it well“he explained later.

PSG was drowned by their rival’s football. They could no longer attack. Mbappé gave fewer touches of the ball than Ederson, while Ruben Dias and Stones were excellent covering every exit of the French support. On the set of BT Sport, in the United Kingdom, Arsène Wenger found another key: “The interesting thing is that, with 1-1, PSG collapsed. They became more aggressive and emotional in a stupid way. Confidence dropped completely, the draw had a mental impact. “

The difference between the first part and the second was abysmal. A complete change of scenery. In The Athletic, the analysis of the match explained this aspect: “Guardiola likes to keep things tight in these European games, as happened against Tottenham two years ago, when he kept De Bruyne and Sané on the bench until the 89th minute. If that didn’t teach us something, last year’s Lyon did too, when Guardiola went too far trying to react to the opponent’s threats. This season he has found the perfect balance“.