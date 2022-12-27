Pep Guardiola commands the most within Manchester City, the Spanish coach has earned that right after turning the Sky Blue team into the great leader of the Premier League and into one of the best teams on the entire planet, despite having pending that Champions League title that has been so close to the English team and that for many they will manage to lift this season.
Pep’s work has been so outstanding that for the sheikhs who pay for Manchester City, his market wishes are orders, which is why the coach usually asks for footballers at almost unaffordable prices, but that the City Football Group is always willing to oblige. Right now, Guardiola wants to bring a new central defender to his squad, and although many place Josko Gvuardiol as the man chosen, the reality is that Pep has put another name on the table.
According to information from the British press, Guardiola has requested the signing of Ben White, a central defender with conditions to fulfill as a winger who is having an incredible season with the Arsenal shirt, who paid 60 million euros for his signature this summer. The information affirms that the English defender falls in love with Pep for his ability to play with the controlled ball, one of the great attributes of guardiolismo and that Mikel has hurt. Thus, Manchester City will investigate the possible signing of him, but the Gunners will not let him out for less than 100 million euros.
#Guardiolas #price #million #euros
Leave a Reply