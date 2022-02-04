All the movements that Pep Guardiola makes are news. And in one of those the bomb has jumped. The current manager of Manchester City had dinner with a well-known football man who, among other things, owns the rights to Ronald Araújo. Edmundo Kabchi is one of the big shots of South American football. That meeting has put the culé entity on alert.

Araújo is one of the players who have come to the fore in recent months. His youth and his great performance at Barcelona make the greats of Europe follow him, including Manchester City. Well, Pep Guardiola has approached his environment. He had dinner with Kabchi, on whom the Uruguayan player dependsalso owner of Albacete.

One of the first plans at the Camp Nou is to renew their central defender, currently the undisputed starter alongside Gerard Piqué. But it will not be an easy task. As confirmed by AS, the record of Ronald Araújo (7-3-1999) does not exceed 900,000 euros, an outdated figure due to its market value (35 million) and the salary of other central defenders of the first team (Lenglet or Umtiti , among them).

Araújo’s record of discord will hinder a renewal that, according to various sources, will not be easy for Barça. Beyond the interest of Real Madrid, who already tried it years ago and is on the prowl, the young defender has made a name for himself in the Premier. Bravery, physical power, great aerial game and progression in his game with the ball, which he has been polishing since he arrived in Barcelona in the summer of 2018. City has already made a move, Barça trembles…