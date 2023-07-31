Very popular on social media, over 700,000 followers on Instagram, Maria, Guardiola’s daughter, enchanted her fans with some shots to rub their eyes. The occasion was a dinner in a restaurant in the coastal town of Cesme in Turkey…

The father enchants on the pitch leading Manchester City fresh from Treble off the bench, the daughter drives fans crazy on social media. Maria, the eldest daughter of Pep Guardiola and Cristina Serra (Màrius and Valentina the other two children of the couple), has literally set the web on fire with her latest outfit in a restaurant in Turkey.

Pep’s daughter sports a breathtaking outfit. Crazy socials

Maria Guardiola, 22-year-old influencer, has conquered her countless fans with her latest post published on Instagram. The daughter of Pep Guardiola, fresh winner of the Treble at the helm of Manchester City, shared eight photos with her 703,000 followers, one more beautiful than the other. The shots portray Maria sitting at a table at dinner in a restaurant in the coastal town of Cesme in Turkey. She is beautiful and sensual in her black Burqu dress. See also Audi and Madonna di Campiglio: "Sustainability and digitization"

Maria has “teased” the fans with a photo shoot to take your breath away and make your head spin. Guardiola’s daughter conquered everyone with an elegant and sensual dress (without bra) that leaves little room for the imagination. The comments of her followers were wasted: “Pep really knows how to make beautiful things“, “Perfection“, “This girl is my dream“, “You are breathtaking“.

July 31, 2023 (change July 31, 2023 | 18:23)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Guardiolas #daughter #charms #restaurant #social #media #Pep #beautiful