Not even Erling Haaland scores anymore: Welcome to the crisis, Manchester City! Until now, the players and their coach Pep Guardiola only knew about it from hearsay. It has often been the case in recent years that City’s sweeping victories against their competitors in the Premier League played a key role in causing them to fall into self-doubt. Now it seems as if they are returning the favor to City in series. After Bournemouth, Brighton, Tottenham, Liverpool, Crystal Palace, Manchester United and Aston Villa, Everton FC has now taken the top off the Christmas tree from the long-time champions on Boxing Day. The traditional club from the River Mersey, which has only been used to heartache for years, won a solid 1:1 (1:1) in Manchester and thus moved away from the relegation zone. The Everton players high-fived each other with satisfaction after the match, and Guardiola stood on the pitch as disillusioned as if he were bottom of the table.