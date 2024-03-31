🤬Guardiola is extremely upset about the calendar ahead of Real Madrid-City

😠”Madrid has 9 days to rest, 9! We play on Sunday and travel on Tuesday, the difference is a lot…”

😮”Why don't they give us one more day when the other teams don't play… pic.twitter.com/mvBoEQ5CtU

— BeSoccer (@besoccer_ES) March 31, 2024