The Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, until now impeccable in the Champions League, he returned to doubt in the damn round, that quarter-final round that he has never overcome since the arrival of the Catalan to the Etihad bench. After a good start for Borussia Dortmund, who discussed the starting ball with an opponent not used to having it, Kevin de Bruyne He advanced to the English team after taking advantage of a counter that he himself started in his own field after a mistake by Emre Can.

After a first part that was also not without controversy, especially in an action resolved with a lack of Bellingham to Ederson when the ‘borussier’ midfielder had taken a ball poorly controlled by the Brazilian goalkeeper and was preparing to sign the tie at an empty goal , City became owner of the duel through those long possessions that despair the rival and constitute the best possible defense.

Haaland, the most feared man in Dortmund, barely appeared. Only one race against Rúben Dias, overwhelmed by the power and speed of the Norwegian striker, who finally ran into the providential intervention of Ederson. However, when his team seemed already defeated, a great pass was invented for Reus, which added emotion to the duel and the tie. The lawsuit seemed already postponed for the return with a tie that was too compromised for the interests of City, but in those Foden, the best along with De Bruyne, gave the Premier of the Premier a victory with which to face the return in with more confidence. Dortmund, where Guardiola will play the possibility of finally breaking the room ceiling as a ‘sky blue’ technician.

two

Manchester City Ederson, Kyle Walker, Stones, Rúben Dias, Cancelo, Rodri, Gündogan, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden and Bernardo Silva (Gabriel Jesus, min. 58). 1

Borussia Dortmund Hitz, Morey (Meunier, min. 81), Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro, Bellingham, Emre Can, Dahoud (Delaney, min. 81), Knauff (Reyna, min. 63), Haaland and Reus. goals: 1-0: min. 19, De Bruyne. 1-1: min. 84, Reus. 2-1: min. 90, Foden. referee: Ovidiu Hategan (Romania). He admonished Emre Can and Bellingham, from Dortmund. incidents: The first leg of the Champions League quarter-final played at the Etihad Stadium behind closed doors.

Despite City’s natural tendency to monopolize ball control, the Dortmund came out well in this sense, trying to play in someone else’s field and warning that the script for the tie between the Premier League leader and Mönchengladbach was not going to be repeated against the other Borussia. Bellingham was the first to take German hostilities a step further. The young English midfielder cut off Walker in the area and kicked with his left foot demanding Ederson’s intervention.

The City did not finish finding its usual fluidity, which found the key with an unusual weapon in Guardiola’s libretto: the counter. He lost her Emre can On a risky pass, De Bruyne stole, drove and gave the pass to Foden, who from the left in turn sent the long game changing to the right, where he received Mahrez. The Algerian solved what seemed like a good missed opportunity and put it back so that De Bruyne himself, alpha and omega of the action, signed the goal. The staging of Dortmund had not been bad at all, but one mistake was enough for a fearsome team like City to penalize it to the maximum.

The German team did not fall apart and reacted through a good pass from Guerreiro to which Reus arrived late, while Haaland began to despair without the participation desired by a devourer like the Norwegian. Dortmund’s woes could be increased in another highly debatable action by Can. The German of Turkish origin raised his leg back in the area and was able to hit Rodri, although the Romanian Hategan interpreted that there was no contact after reviewing the action on the monitor after the warning from the VAR.

It was not the only one controversial action of the first half, as Bellingham reached a divided ball against Ederson, who had controlled poorly and was about to volleys. The ‘borussier’ player took it to the empty door of the English team, but the referee understood that after committing a foul on the goalkeeper. The truth is that despite the scare City reached the break in advantage and with another great news: no trace of the dreaded Haaland.

Low revolutions



Something changed at half-time, as the Champions League top scorer took just two minutes into the second half to generate his first chance of the match. A long ball was fought by the Nordic with Rúben Dias. The Portuguese central on the ground before the enormous power of the forward, who hand in hand and with his left foot ran into Ederson. It was the clearest of a Dortmund without complexes.

City tried to stop the adversary’s reaction as it knows best, sleeping the game through long possessions. Already owner of the game, Foden made it 2-0 after a great action by De Buyne down the right flank, but he ran into Hitz. With very low revolutions, the party was fading. All the dangerous plays were already local and De Bruyne and Foden, the two best in the ‘citizen’ squad, tested it with separate shots, although deflected and saved by Hitz, respectively.

Everything seemed already under tight local control, but in those Haaland appeared to assist the veteran Reus, who did not forgive to accentuate the vertigo of the City at the gates of the semifinals. The equalizer seemed inevitable, but the virtual champion of the Premier had the last bullet in the chamber, that of a both ‘in extremis’ by Foden that leaves the tie open but at least allows Guardiola’s pupils to hit first.